Music artist Au$teelo Is Dropping New Music Soon
Michigan-based artist Au$teelo is dropping some fire new music.
This artist Au$teelo has what it takes to succeed, and you will be seeing him everywhere soon!”LANSING, MICHIGAN , USA , June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Au$teelo is a music artist and rapper based in Lansing Michigan. Au$teelo has been releasing music on SoundCloud for years, but has recently been gaining attention after working with Disney Channel Actor/Publicist Devan Leos, and being mentioned by artist Chxpo on twitter. Au$steelo has released songs on SoundCloud such as "Hater$ And Rumor$", and "got rich", which received underground attention, and was even mentioned by CHXPO on Twitter. However, this heavy-hitting new artist is about to go big with some new releases and projects currently being developed, and will soon be released. Au$teelo isnt playing games, with his new projects in the pipeline, plus a AAA publicist and promoter behind him, Au$teelo will definitely be going places this year! Keep an eye out for this popping new music artist. Disney Actor Devan Leos when reached out to said "This artist Au$teelo has what it takes to succeed, and you will be seeing him everywhere soon!"
— Disney Actor/Publicist Devan Leos
Au$teelo can be found on twitter @Austeelo777
DDIGITAL MNGMENT
D DIGITAL W.W.
Management@DDigital.org