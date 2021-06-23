MyCommunity.Today on Eve of Launch: A Conversation with Founder and CEO, Dr. Sai Agahi

MyCommunity.Today provides a community centric, interactive social media & E-Commerce platform, specifically designed to allow local businesses to engage and promote their products and services within their local communities using MyCommunity.Today mobile Dr. Sai Agahi Co-Founder and CEO of MyCommunity.Today, Inc.

MyCommunity.Today, Inc. is ready to launch a Mobile app with new tools and services to help local businesses, and offer consumers new levels of interaction.

MyCommunity.Today is a true community engagement platform and the most effective vehicle for local merchants to promote their product and services. Period.” — Dr. Sai Agahi, Co-Founder and CEO of MyCommunity.Today, Inc.