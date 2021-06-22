Limited Edition LP's by 360 Sound And Vision Shakes Up The Collectibles Market

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
what makes a record special is the spirit of the record and the situations of when and how the record was made, the scarcity of the record matters the most.”
— Dwayne Buckle

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While most of the crypto world is focused on the increasing value of digital assets and NFTs, there is one form of art that was ignored. The value of rare music. 360 Sound And Vision is a media company that has come to realize this and has made some of the rarest vinyl LPs now available on their platform.

The limited-edition LPs are by a few of the most famous musicians in their genre and the records themselves are rare, with only very few ever produced. Owning one is like owning a piece of music history. The LPs are available from a few dollars and run up to $400,000 for a single record! CEO of 360 Sound and Vision, Mr. Dwayne Buckle explains why,

“All vinyl records are in essence, all worth the same 2 or 3 dollars in raw materials of plastic and paper but what makes a record special is the spirit of the record and the situations of when and how the record was made, the scarcity of the record matters the most.”

LP’s available include artists such as B.L.A.C.C. HEART with their albums Beats Lyrics And Creativity Combined, Lost Tapes, Legacy and Pain of Ordeals. Other artists include 3SIXDY (Innovations, Sacred Science), OHMS, The Knotty Headz, and others.

Head over to their website today or go to their online store and claim a piece of music history for yourself.

