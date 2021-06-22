Nav.it Delivers Powerful Mindset Subscription to Build Better Money Habits

Nav.it, the fitness app for your finances, releases a suite of new features to help you improve money habits and build financial well-being.

SEATTLE, WA, USA, June 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Nav.it announces the release of its powerful subscription service, Mindset , designed to help users spend less, save more, and pay down high-interest debt. These next-generation features showcase Nav.it’s mission to foster financial well-being for all.Since the height of COVID 19-related lockdowns, Nav.it has been providing free integrated financial services designed to foster financial well-being and increase access to financial tools and resources for its users with the best techniques in behavioral science, behavioral economics, and AI-driven technology.Free users will continue to have access to the Community, daily Check-Ins (their money mindfulness practice), account aggregation, and Transaction Swiping. With the subscription, users will have upgraded access to industry-leading features designed to improve financial habits and confidence, advancing the company’s promise of making financial well-being more accessible."The Nav.it Mindset Subscription is revolutionizing how we engage with our finances. Your money is not disconnected from your feelings, thoughts, and habits. It’s time we link all four."- Erin Papworth, Co-Founder and CEONew features include:Daily money mindfulness practices including innovative Transaction SwipingInsights and reports that connect spending with motivators such as stress and emotionOne-on-One CoachingPersonalized and customizable BudgetingDigestible content written by industry experts to increase financial literacyFinancial Well-being Score to measure financial resilience with actionable steps for improvementPricing and Availability: Users pay what they wantBecause Nav.it has full faith in the value provided by the Mindset subscription, they ensure that the app is cost-effective for everyone. Starting at $4/month, users can decide how much they pay monthly.The Nav.it Mindset subscription is available to download for Android and Apple users.