The Nav.it Money App Raises Seed Round to End Financial Fear and Improve Financial Habits

The Nav.it Money App announced today the successful raise of their Seed round financing, acting on their promise to change financial behavior for all.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nav.it , Inc. announced today that it has successfully completed its Seed round of financing with Silicon Valley fintech venture firm, ThirdStream Partners, NY-based Copper Wire Ventures, and Petal’s Co-founder David Ehrich, and an influential group of angel investors. Nav.it’s strong adoption and potential to disrupt the consumer financial services market by bringing behavioral change products and habit tracking to consumer’s financial health have enabled the startup to close this round at 100% subscribed.This funding will power Nav.it’s development of its behavior-based approach to improve consumer financial health. The financing will contribute to the launch of their new subscription service created to incrementally improve daily financial habits and financial health measurements to bring meaningful behavioral change to the end consumer --aka the Nav.igator-- either directly or via their employer. These developments will allow the company to build more effective methods for evaluating financial stability and delivering on their promise to help Nav.igators “be money mindful.”Nav.it CEO Erin Papworth, MPH stated, “We are really excited about what 2021 -2022 holds for Nav.it. We are experiencing one of the most critical mental crises of financial confidence in our country and around the world. We are fortunate to be perfectly positioned to bring true innovation to behavioral health and financial inclusion .”Based in Seattle, Washington, Nav.it is changing the delivery of financial services. Led by a team with demonstrated success in behavioral health, Nav.it is addressing the overwhelming fear and crippling stress the majority of Americans face when considering their financial future. By changing the way Nav.igators interact, monitor and measure financial situations, Nav.it’s services are already powering top health providers and wellness-oriented organizations to reduce the financial stress of the American worker, giving the workforce more stability, support and resources to combat the volatility of the post-pandemic world.Learn more at https://navitmoney.com or contact Maia Monell via email at maia@navitmoney.com@letsnavit on IG, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter