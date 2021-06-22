What You Need to Know about Recent Discoveries in Cancer Treatment

Shown above is a blood laboratory with casework and other furniture elements built by Formaspace. It features a long seamless stainless steel countertop that runs the entire length of the laboratory, plus built-in stainless steel drawers and cabinets.

Formaspace manufactured custom laboratory furniture for the DoD’s premier Food Analysis and Diagnostic Laboratory (FADL) in San Antonio, Texas, which is one of the largest laboratories of this type in the world.