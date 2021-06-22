The Continental Societies Inc. New York Chapter to Virtually Host 21st Annual Woman of Distinction Awards Program

Woman of Distinction Event Flyer Joy K. Jones Rudean Leinaeng

This year's awards program will honor Joy K. Jones and Rudean Leinaeng as Woman of Distinction

NEW YORK , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York Chapter of the Continental Societies, Inc., will be hosting their 21st Annual Woman of Distinction Awards Program virtually on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 7:00 pm. This year’s awards program will honor Joy K. Jones of Brooklyn, New York, and Rudean Leinaeng of the Bronx, New York, as this year’s Woman of Distinction.

We look forward to our 21st Annual Woman of Distinction Awards Program and have a wonderful evening planned,” said Michelle Harris, President of the New York Chapter of the Continental Societies, Inc. “This year’s honorees are true women of distinction who represent the values of our organization, and we look forward to celebrating them.”

Joy K. Jones was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, and received her Bachelor’s degree in Education and Social Policy from Northwestern University and a Master’s degree from CUNY’s Brooklyn College. For the past 25 years, Joy has worked at Ebenezer Preparatory School, a parochial school in Brooklyn, NY that serves students from nursery to grade 8, as an administrator responsible for the daily academic, business, and financial operations of the school. After serving as an administrator for 22 years, Joy was appointed as Principal of Ebenezer Preparatory School. She added guidance counselor, fundraiser, event planner, and coordinator of testing and textbooks to her responsibilities. Outside of her career, Joy has been a faithful member of Ebenezer Missionary Chapel, Inc. for over 40 years. She enjoys engaging with young people and encouraging them to use their talents to glorify the Lord in song, dance, and drama.

Rudean Leinaeng is an author, film producer, science educator, and activist for women’s rights and racial equality. A native of the Bronx, NY, Rudean received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hunter College and a Master’s degree from New York University. Rudean taught chemistry at Bronx Community College for 30 years, receiving the Distinguished Faculty Service Awards, and spent her academic career encouraging students to study and pursue careers in science. Since 2003 Rudean has been treasurer of Friends of the B. Pule Leinaeng Library, which funds programs and provides educational materials for disadvantaged children in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

“I’m very proud of our chapter for being able to make the pandemic-pivot to celebrate this year’s Woman of Distinction honorees, and it is an honor to serve as the public relations chair as well as the corporate sponsor,” said Dawna Michelle Fields, Director of Operation & Community Affairs, Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures.

Attendees at this year’s program will enjoy an evening celebrating the New York Continentals’ dedicated service to underserved children and youth-led by Mistress of ceremonies Julia Price, an honorees award presentation, and an alive after-party with the Legendary Chris Washington. To RSVP for this year’s event, please visit https://womanofdistinction.eventbrite.com/. For more information, please contact Events To Remember at (914) 218-3968 or via email at EventsCJH@EventsRemember.com.

About the Continental Societies, Inc.: The Continental Societies, Inc. is a non-profit, tax-exempt international public service organization founded as a national organization in 1956 to foster, promote, and develop the welfare of underserved children and youth. Through their Five-Point Programmatic Thrust: Health, Education, Employment, Recreation (HEER), and Arts and Humanities programs, Continental women commit to giving their time and efforts to benefit children and youth by promoting, sponsoring, and creating innovative activities and projects through outreach programs. Today, The Continental Societies, Inc. serves over a quarter of a million children and youth annually with programs financed by member donations, annual benefits, grants, and individual/corporate donations. For more information about The Continental Societies, Inc., please visit their website at www.continentalsocietiesinc.org.