Target shooting temporarily closed on Craig Mountain WMA near Lewiston

Due to exceptionally dry conditions in Hells Canyon, Idaho Fish and Game has closed the popular shooting area out at the end of Redbird Road, commonly referred to as the Gaiser Segment, within the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area.

This closure is in place to prevent accidental ignition of dry vegetation that might be caused by target shooting. In addition, Fish and Game officials remind people that fireworks are strictly prohibited on Fish and Game owned property, including Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area. Fish and Game WMAs are important wildlife habitat, which needs to preserved and protected from wildfire. 

