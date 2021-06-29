Quikteks Tech Support To Businesses: Remain Vigilant Against Cyber Attacks
Leading business technology provider encourages businesses to develop and deploy robust email security policies and increase employee training and awareness
Emails don’t open or close automatically. It takes a human action to initiate the open or close or download something.”FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quikteks Tech Support, a leading business technology solutions provider, today offered a Braveheart-like call to businesses standing up to the threat of cyber attacks. From phishing to spearing to whaling, the cyber threat continues to be more serious and impactful. It is therefore vital for SMBs develop and implement robust cyber security policies, including training employees to make them more aware of potential risks when handling email.
"Emails don’t open or close automatically. It takes a human action to initiate the open or close or download something. Ultimately, this has become one of the most significant points of vulnerability for modern business," explains Quikteks President and CEO Andrew Rich. “People need to be trained to identify any incoming messages, emails, attachments, files, links, that may appear suspicious."
Industry research reveals a crisis unfolding. According to Vade Secure, for example, a provider of email security software, “Phishing trends during the second half of [2020] ranged from fake internal emails touting new health benefits to run-of-the-mill, password reset emails that exploited the physical gulf between employees and the IT department." In other words, phishing email scams are more scrupulous and targeted than ever before.
If you haven’t yet, take a moment to review your business security. Quikteks Tech Support offers a number of solutions, including Phishing Awareness Training. Rich added, “If your team is unable to identify incoming email scams, that puts your company in jeopardy of falling victim to potential gameover malware. Let us help you get better at defending yourself against email attacks.”
For help with business technology solutions, including email security countermeasures, please call Quikteks at (973) 882-4644.
About Quikteks Tech Support
Quikteks is a managed service provider (MSP) that supports businesses with all their technology needs. The firm provides outsourced IT services, with supporting hardware and software, system monitoring, and program installation and updates. The Quikteks team is renowned for its strong customer service and ability to secure clients’ networks with the latest technologies.
