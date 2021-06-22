Department Receives Funding for Life-Saving Equipment from 100 Club of Arizona

On Monday, June 21, 2021, with the support of the Valley Toyota Dealers and the Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation, the 100 Club of Arizona presented the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) with a donation of over $230,000 for the purchase of four new Zoll X-Series Cardiac Monitors and Defibrillators.

This life-saving equipment will be used by AZDPS Air Rescue personnel as they conduct search and rescue missions, technical rescue operations and medical evacuations statewide. The Zoll X-Series will replace the older M-Series models with more compact and sophisticated technology, helping ensure patients get the best emergency care possible while in transport.

“The Zoll X-Series gives us the ability to store information and put it directly into our reports," said AZDPS Trooper Paramedic Russ Dodge. "We can also provide that information in real time to the hospital.”

The new monitors are also equipped with Real CPR Help ® technology, which provides audio and visual feedback to help rescuers provide high-quality CPR for every patient. Studies in Arizona have shown this technology more than doubles a cardiac arrest patient’s chance of survival.

“They are the first responders to our first responders,” said Angela Harrolle, President and CEO of the 100 Club of Arizona. “In the event of a line-of-duty injury or a critical incident, this is the crew and these are the helicopters, and we want to make sure they have the best equipment.”