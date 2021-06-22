Your Favorite Radio Station (AWSM Radio) adds new shows on World Music Day
Listen to AWSM Radio and see why we are the #1 and hottest mainstream South Asian Digital Radio Station from New York. All we do is entertain, inform and inspire our listeners. Simply Awesome!”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York, NY 6/22 - On World Music Day, Roxanne is ready to let the secret out of the bag. On top of the great shows that we already have, we are adding new content, all exclusive to AWSM Radio
Roxanne Seunarine, AWSM Radio’s Station manager has been hard at work at adding new content. We already host the shows Rox Sessions, The Saturday Report with Colt Sebastian Taylor and DC Live in Effect. We have now added Married to the Game and DC’s House Party Saturdays.
Married to the Game is our sports show with a twist. Our Host, Brian, Nick and Joe bring their expertise from the sports writing and analytics world featuring stats, game recaps and some fun debate. Airing Wednesdays at 9pm the fellas are sure to grab your attention even if you aren’t a sports buff.
DC’s House Party Saturdays, is our weekly house music show. DC is our trusted house DJ and part of the AWSM family. Freestyle house music is his specialty. Bringing that Miami energy to the world every Saturday night at 10pm
ROX Sessions is currently our longest running and daily show. Hosted by Rox, playing in the biggest hits from around the world and covering the trending topics of the day. ROX Sessions has the largest reach of audience with 25 countries tuning in every day. Rox is an internet sleuth that finds a lot of her stories before they start trending. Her listeners are the ones that dictate the playlist of the show while she also finds songs and independent artists to introduce to her audience. She also has some of the most diverse guest interviews.
The Ryan Show hosted by Ryan, Hamptons Dave and Mr. Cheeks (World renowned rapper) have discussions weekly on sports, culture and current events keeping us entertained. Always filled with some of the most entertaining guests including famous rappers to NFL players and coaches. The fellas will make you feel like you are sitting on the couch with your friends and chatting.
AWSM Radio can be found via personal apps from the Google Play store and Apple App Store. Listeners can also tune in on our Facebook page with the “Listen Now” tab.
Listen to AWSM Radio anytime, anywhere Playing the best in music from all over the world.
