Chapel Hill Guardsman promoted to staff sergeant

CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. – Sgt. Corey Edwards, a Chapel Hill native and member of the Tennessee National Guard’s Troop B, Regimental Support Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment in Centerville, promoted to staff sergeant on May 4.

Edwards is currently the small shop chief for the Army Supply Unit at the Tennessee National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters in Nashville. His shop consists of eight personnel that process up to 20 million dollars’ worth of equipment each year.

In 2018, he deployed with the 176th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion to Kuwait where he scheduled flights and processed Soldiers and Airmen coming through the Middle East.

“I am proud to serve my country, but even more proud to serve Tennessee,” said Edwards. “I look forward to mentoring young Soldiers and helping them accomplish their goals in the National Guard.”

He and his wife Haley are expecting their first child in August.

