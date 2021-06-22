Introducing Bela Szendrenyi: Junkosha’ s Technology Innovator of the Year Award Judge

Bela Szendrenyi, Junkosha Technology Innovator of the Year Award Judge

CHELTENHAM, UK, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Junkosha is on a mission to recognise the innovative work of an individual or team working in the delivery of products used within Microwave/Millimeter Wave technologies or interventional medical procedures. A year-long scheme, the winning entrant will be awarded a sum of $25,000 to invest in their worthwhile project.

In its maiden year, Junkosha’s new award will be adjudicated by a panel of highly respected judges chosen for their industry credentials, including Bela Szendrenyi. Bela is a microwave, RF, and millimeter-wave design, measurement, and solution specialist with Advantest America Inc., a leader in the Automated Test Equipment industry. His interest spans from the component level all the way up to full system solutions, advising various groups in their design solutions. He specializes in measurements, devices and RF modules, a wide range of CAD simulations, and system design.

To find out more about Bela, please click here: https://www.junkosha.com/storage/2021/06/a880bb4d27cbd08beee7b6a5d07e3056bbcc3e51.pdf.

To find out more about the Award, or to begin your application, please click on the following link: https://www.junkosha.com/en/news/54.

About Junkosha

Junkosha are pioneers of sophisticated fluoropolymer application technologies across medical device and microwave interconnect sectors. With three operations in Japan, including its headquarters, as well as sites in the US, UK and China, it is one of the best kept advanced technology secrets outside of Japan. The company provides tube and fitting products, fluoropolymer tubes, high-barrier tubes, flexible multi-layered tubes, industrial hoses, degassing modules, heat-shrinkable tubes, and the market leading peelable heat shrink tubes. It also provides wire and cable products, including microwave interconnects, robot cables, high data rate cables, camera link cable assemblies, ultrafine coaxial cables and assemblies and cables for clean environments.