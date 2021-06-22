I-75 Business Spur detour in Sault Ste. Marie this week

Contact:

Agency:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

June 21, 2021 -- A detour for I-75 Business Spur (BS) is planned for utility work from June 23-June 25.

Under a permit from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), crews will be performing water and sewer work, requiring the closure of I-75 BS (Portage Avenue) at Salmon Run Way. Eastbound traffic will be detoured on Johnston Street to Easterday Avenue to Ord Street, then back to I-75 BS. The route will be reversed for westbound traffic.

The closure will go into effect Wednesday morning, June 23. The detour is expected to be lifted by Friday evening, June 25.