Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 528 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,615 in the last 365 days.

I-75 Business Spur detour in Sault Ste. Marie this week

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

June 21, 2021 -- A detour for I-75 Business Spur (BS) is planned for utility work from June 23-June 25.

Under a permit from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), crews will be performing water and sewer work, requiring the closure of I-75 BS (Portage Avenue) at Salmon Run Way. Eastbound traffic will be detoured on Johnston Street to Easterday Avenue to Ord Street, then back to I-75 BS. The route will be reversed for westbound traffic.

The closure will go into effect Wednesday morning, June 23. The detour is expected to be lifted by Friday evening, June 25.

You just read:

I-75 Business Spur detour in Sault Ste. Marie this week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.