Feng Shui, Meditation Expert Helps Professionals Harmonize Their Home
Transform Your Work-From-Home Spaces
A clear and energized home is the basic foundation for our life to flow well.”WINTER GARDEN, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The progression back to “normalcy” continues at full speed as the first half of the year gives way to the second, with many professionals heading back to offices, students preparing to return to schools and campuses in the fall, and guests returning to homes. Still, many are discovering that work from home was not a temporary phase but part of their long-term plans. Feng Shui expert Annette Kurtz has published 52 tips to energize those work-from-home spaces in her book “Harmonize Your Home.”
According to the most recent data available from the U.S. Census Bureau, more than one-third of U.S. households include at least one adult working from home. Data show an overwhelming number of employees currently working from home in some capacity prefer to continue to do so. Whether one is working from home one day a week or never going to a work space outside the home, Kurtz’s practical tips can transform a work-from-home space to maximize success.
“A clear and energized home is the basic foundation for our life to flow well,” Kurtz teaches. She describes “Harmonize Your Home” as “readily accessible Feng Shui know how,” noting the book distills the essence of these ancient principles in an aphoristic fashion. For example, Tip #31 is titled “Slaying Your Biggest Monster.” It encourages readers to prioritize and tackle the unfinished business that has been weighing on them, so they can shift their foci.
A 2020 project management article explained being distracted is one of the major challenges to working from home. “Harmonize Your Home” will help eliminate many of those distractions, making one’s work space more functional, peaceful and productive. In addition to the 52 tips, Kurtz provides free access to resources like checklists to improve flow and money luck cheat sheets along with information about her online classes.
Annette Kurtz has spent the last two decades studying Feng Shui and meditation. She’s a former global finance executive who now serves as a consultant and educator to help others harmonize their homes and work areas. She holds an advanced certificate in Certified Space Clearing, and she offers workshops, online programs and one-on-one consultations.
