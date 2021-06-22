PUEBLO BONITO LAUNCHES KIDS STAY & EAT FREE PROMOTION FOR MAZATLAN RESORTS

Big savings at award-winning Emerald Bay and Mazátlan Beach Resort properties

LOS CABOS, MEXICO, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pueblo Bonito Emerald Bay Resort & Spa and Pueblo Bonito Mazatlán Beach Resort—two jewels set along Mazatlán’s sun-splashed Pacific coast—are rolling out the red carpet while offering guests huge discounts.

Book by June 30 and for stays between August 22 to December 17, guests have access to all-inclusive room rates reduced by up to 50% and a kids-stay and eat-free offer (maximum two children under 12 years of age, staying with their parents, stay and eat free).

Pueblo Bonito Emerald Bay Resort & Spa, an all-suite hotel set above a beautiful crescent beach in a vibrant resort area, is nestled on 20 acres overlooking the ocean. Emerald Bay offers its own private beach, lush tropical gardens dotted with koi ponds, a pair of oceanfront swimming pools with swim-up bars, and neoclassical architecture inspired by Old Mazátlan.

Each of the hotel’s 378 junior and master suites features a private terrace or balcony with panoramic beach and ocean views. Winding pathways lead from the hotel to the sea, where white swans, pink flamingos, and peacocks reside amid 150-year-old mangroves. Guests can enjoy a variety of activities and pursuits, including a world-class spa, yoga classes, nature preserve tours, tennis, mixology and cooking classes, Spanish lessons, and children’s activities.

Pueblo Bonito Mazatlán Beach Resort, opened in 1987, recently completed a $26.5 million renovation. Located along Mazatlan’s “Zona Dorada” (“Golden Zone”), the original Pueblo Bonito (“Beautiful Village”) hotel set the standard for luxury in Mazátlan more than 30 years ago. The transformation pays homage to the hotel’s Old-World charm while elevating all elements of the property, including the guest suites and restaurants, lobbies, pools, and exteriors.

The booking window for the kids free and discount is open until June 30, 2021. The promotional offer, applicable to free-cancellation and nonrefundable rates, is valid only for all-inclusive stays, minimum of three nights. Guests who stay six nights or more qualify for additional savings, up to 50% off. This promotion cannot be combined with Insider Rates or other discount offers.

For additional information on the Resorts please visit www.pueblobonito.com and to make reservations please call 1-800-990-8250 and mention Promo code: MAZATLAN21.