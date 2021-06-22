Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Jackson and Pinedale Sage Grouse Groups to Meet

Mark Gocke, Public Information Specialist, 307-249-5811

June 22, 2021

Jackson -

The Upper Snake River Basin Sage Grouse Working Group will meet on July 1 from 8:00am-12pm at the Wyoming Game and Fish Office located at 420 North Cache Street in Jackson. 

The Upper Green River Basin Sage Grouse Working will meet July 8 from 8:00am-2:00pm at the Wyoming Game and Fish Office located at 432 E. Mill Street in Pinedale. 

The purpose of the meetings is to identify suspected triggers for adaptive management. Both meetings are open to the public. 

For additional questions please contact Leslie Schreiber Wyoming Game and Fish Sage Grouse/Sagebrush Biologist, at Leslie.Schreiber@wyo.gov.

- WGFD -

 

