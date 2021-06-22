Speculative Poetry Volume by Atlanta-Area Poet Bryant O'Hara Published by Frayed Edge Press
Frayed Edge Press is pleased to announce the publication of The Ghettobirds, a collection of thirty science fiction poems by Atlanta area poet, Bryant O’Hara.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newly published by Frayed Edge Press! The speculative poems in The Ghettobirds volume celebrate the ability of humanity to adapt to, surpass, and possibly transcend its environment and its origins. Sprinkled throughout this Afrofuturist collection are a series of recurring characters called the Ghettobirds, cybernetic beings created out of a technological singularity event that occurs in a slum. These beings exist to help humanity change itself so that, in time, it will have the capacity to leave its home world. O’Hara works with a love of both the natural and the artificial world, and uses rhythm and cadence to compress thought into images of just how strange our experiences can become as we learn to shape—and be shaped by—both worlds.
“The Ghettobirds is populated by a wild array of sf-steampunk-Weird characters—symbionts, biohackers, swarm robots, and a mechanical chimera—all of whom combine into a “badass boombox” of a poetic choir. Bryant O’Hara’s book is happily infected with the “Virus Riddim,” and it will infect you, too.”—Lesley Wheeler, author of The State She’s In and Unbecoming
“The Ghettobirds is solidly having fun with the tropes of science and SF, “that shake the dancehalls of spacetime.” It’s a fabulous narrative of interaction with the divine and demonic in the context of the cosmos…”—F. J. Bergmann, Editor, Star*Line Magazine
"With a vision that is sometimes dark, stark and frightening–there is body horror and predictions of forced evolutions, mutations and minor mayhem–O'Hara leavens this with humor, word play, riffing on African American tropes and vernacular."—Akua Lezli Hope, author of Them Gone
The Ghettobirds officially launches on June 22, 2021 and may be purchased directly through our distribution partner at https://www.parlewdistribution.com/store/p167/ghettobirds.html#/ The book is also available through major online booksellers (including Amazon and Barnes & Noble) and most library book jobbers (including Ingram and Baker & Taylor).
Author Bryant O'Hara was born in Long Beach, California, the son of a Marine Corps technician from Heflin, Alabama and a data entry clerk from Decatur, Georgia. He holds dual degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Humanities from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. His poetry has been published in Pandemic Atlanta 2020, Star*Line Magazine, and Eyedrum Periodically, as well as recognized in the Science Fiction Poetry Association’s Poetry Contest, long form division. Bryant is a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity and the Science Fiction Poetry Association, and is an ordained minister in the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster. He lives in Stone Mountain, Georgia.
Frayed Edge Press is an independent press located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, which specializes in publishing marginalized voices, overlooked literature in translation, and works that wrestle with important questions impacting contemporary society. https://www.frayededgepress.com/
Title: The Ghettobirds
Author: Bryant O’Hara
Format: 6x9; 85 p.
ISBN: 9781642510355
Price: $16.00 pbk.
Categories: Poetry, Science Fiction, Afrofuturism
