First English-language edition of Esther Seligson’s Sed de mar now available from Frayed Edge Press
Feminist re-imaging of Homer's Odyssey: a world of the senses, of sexual desire, of love & its absence, of loneliness, and of nostalgia for lost time & youth.PHILDELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frayed Edge Press is pleased to announce the publication of the first English-language edition of Yearning for the Sea by Esther Seligson (1941-2010), the acclaimed Mexican writer, poet, playwright, essayist, translator, and academic. Seligson’s feminist retelling of Homer’s Odyssey (originally published as Sed de Mar) centers Penelope and her feelings of loss and desire. Yearning for the Sea picks up the story at the point of Ulysses' return to his wife, twenty years after the destruction of Troy. He has faced a long struggle to overcome the obstacles interposed by the gods against his return, while she has worked to hold off her obligation to remarry and provide Ithaca with a new ruler.
What did this twenty-year separation mean to this man and this woman who, after having loved each other in the flower of their youth, are now re-encountering one another as strangers marked by the separation itself? That is the portal through which Esther Seligson enters into a confessional world of the senses, of sexual desire, of love and its absence, of loneliness, and of nostalgia for lost time and lost youth.
This first English-language edition also includes a Note on the text by translator Selma Marks, and an Introduction by Naomi Lindstrom, Gale Family Foundation Professor in Jewish Arts and Culture and Professor of Spanish and Portuguese at the University of Texas at Austin.
Yearning for the Sea officially launches on June 15, 2021 and may be purchased directly through our distribution partner. The book is also available through major online booksellers (including Amazon and Barnes & Noble), retailers such as Target, and most library book jobbers (including Ingram and Baker & Taylor).
Frayed Edge Press is an independent press located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, which specializes in publishing marginalized voices, overlooked literature in translation, and works that wrestle with important questions impacting contemporary society. https://www.frayededgepress.com/
Title: Yearning for the Sea
Author: Esther Seligson
Translator: Selma Marks
Format: 5x7; 56 p.
ISBN: 9781642510331
Price: $10.00 pbk.
Categories: World Literature, Feminist Literature, Translation
Alison Lewis
Frayed Edge Press
+1 215-727-7847
