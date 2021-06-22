HQ Trivia of Pakistan Raises $400,000 in Seed Funding
LAHORE, PUNJAB, PAKISTAN, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HQ Trivia is an extremely popular live interactive mobile game show in the United States. The app has become a cultural sensation in the past few years of its presence allowing the entire nation to participate in the game. In Pakistan, HQ Trivia’s local variant, Jeeto Naye Andaz Say is now gaining speed and is set to become “the disrupter” of Pakistan’s game show industry as it has raised $400,000 in its seed round lead by 47 Ventures Investment.
Holding a strategic geographical region in South Asia, Pakistan is a massive emerging market with an estimated population of 225 million as of 2021. The country’s demographic is dominated by youth making around 63% of the country’s overall population. Internet users in the country are growing at a mammoth 17% each year adding around 11 million to the market. These conditions made it inevitable for an application like Jeeto Naye Andaz Say to step in and dominate the mobile game show industry, which is still in its early growth phase.
Jeeto Naye Andaz Say follows the same format as HQ Trivia airing at the specified time of 10 PM PKT every night through its dedicated smartphone application. Every citizen from across the country can participate in the game. The entire show comprises of 10 questions that can be answered through the application’s interface. There is a timeframe of 10 seconds to answer each question correctly. The cash pool decided for the day gets evenly split between all the winners at the end of the day. Adding a cherry on top of this, people who stick till the end of the show become eligible for a lucky draw and win additional prizes. The entire experience gets wrapped up in a mere half an hour. The cash transfer takes place through local e-wallets provided by several telecommunication giants in the country.
“Interactive live streaming is a complex technical challenge especially with a large number of concurrent users. This funding round will not only help us grow our user base but will also help us overcome the challenges of interactive live streaming at scale” said Waqqas Alvi, co-founder & CEO of Trivzia Software Solution Pvt. Ltd, the startup behind the app.
Interactive live video streaming requires deep technical skills that the team of Trivzia possesses. Vouching for the team, Country Director for 47 Ventures Investment, Khurram Zafar said;
"The amazing team at Trivzia is building the future of live, interactive, mass communication! Skill-based, live, interactive, rewards game show is just the beginning. We are excited about what lies ahead: more frequent and specialized shows, educational content for younger demographics, and development of a real-time, market research & digital advertisement platform."
Jeeto Naye Andaz Say goes live daily at 10 PM PKT. The mobile app is available for both the leading mobile platforms, Google Android & Apple iOS and can be downloaded from their respective URLs:
Google Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.trivzia.live
Apple iOS: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/trivzia-live-trivia-game-show/id1384218317
Website: https://www.jeeto.com.pk
About Trivzia
Trivzia Software Solutions Pvt Ltd is a Lahore, Pakistan based interactive live video streaming platform, market research & analytics development company.
About 47 Ventures Investments
47 Ventures is a premiere venture capital fund focused exclusively on Pakistan's high growth technology industry, making seed stage through series-A investments in Pakistani companies that leverage technology for rapid scale and growth.
