Pakistan’s 1st Interactive Live Streaming Platform Raises its Seed Round led by 47 Venture Investments
The Future of Interactive Live Streaming on MobileLAHORE, PUNJAB, PAKISTAN, June 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trivzia Software Solutions Pvt Ltd, an interactive live video streaming platform, has closed a PKR 65 Mn (USD $415,000 appx) Seed Round led by 47 Venture Investments.
Trivzia hosts Pakistan’s 1st interactive, live, trivia game show through its mobile app, Jeeto Naye Andaz Say. The multiplayer game show goes live daily at 10 PM PKT where participants are rewarded for completing trivia-based challenges. Thousands of participants from all over Pakistan join the game show for entertainment, learning & rewards.
Game shows are an exciting entertainment category around the world as they allow the audience to engage and become a part of the entertainment media. In Pakistan, live game shows are hosted by almost all the mainstream TV channels. They are highly rated and have a loyal fan base but only allow a few dozen people in the studio to actually experience being part of the game show, with the bulk of the audience watching at home and wishing they were part of the excitement.
Jeeto Naye Andaz Say is changing the live game show industry landscape in Pakistan. It’s a free, live, mobile, game show where everyone who has the app, can participate and win prizes. Format of the show is simple; participants are asked ten multiple choice questions, one after another. Ten seconds are given for answering each question and the user is promoted to the next level if they answer the question correctly. Those who correctly answer all ten questions are the winners and share the announced prize pool.
Trivzia Software Solutions Pvt Ltd, the company behind this interactive live video streaming mobile app will use new funds to grow its user base, augment the team, and strengthen its real-time, interactive, streaming platform to scale and handle millions of concurrent players.
“The challenges of live streaming media have already been addressed by Youtube live, Facebook live and other social platforms but with Jeeto Naye Andaz Say, we are handling the complexities of interactive live streaming at scale. Our user base is increasing every day and optimizing the technology to overcome this challenge is something this funding round will help us achieve.” said Waqqas Alvi, founder and CEO of Trivzia.
Interactive live video streaming requires deep technical skills that the team of Trivzia possesses. Vouching for the team, Country Director for 47 Ventures Investment, Khurram Zafar said;
"The amazing team at Trivzia is building the future of live, interactive, mass communication! Skill-based, live, interactive, rewards game show is just the beginning. We are excited about what lies ahead: more frequent and specialized shows, educational content for younger demographics, and development of a real-time, market research & digital advertisement platform."
Jeeto Naye Andaz Say goes live daily at 10 PM PKT. The mobile app is available for both the leading mobile platforms, Google Android & Apple iOS and can be downloaded from their respective URLs:
Google Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.trivzia.live
Apple iOS: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/trivzia-live-trivia-game-show/
Website: https://www.jeeto.com.pk
Kumail Mustafa
Trivzia Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd
+92 3008234083
press@jeeto.com.pk