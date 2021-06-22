Solerity Partners with TIBCO to Deliver Innovative Solutions for Customers
Solerity, provider of mission-critical services to the federal government, today announced its partnership with TIBCO Software Inc.RESTON, VA, US, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solerity, a portfolio company of CM Equity Partners (CMEP) and provider of mission-critical services to the federal government, today announced its partnership with TIBCO Software Inc. as a Strategic Territory Sub-Partner under the TIBCO Partner Program. TIBCO, a global leader in enterprise data, empowers its customers to connect, unify, and confidently predict business outcomes to solve the world’s most complex data-driven challenges. Solerity provides products, solutions, and services to select customers and new government agencies, supporting TIBCO’s comprehensive software portfolio. This partnership tier is designated for organizations that have a strategic relationship with TIBCO, reflecting a high level of commitment to TIBCO’s mission of turning data into innovation.
“At TIBCO, we’re dedicated to providing our customers with a comprehensive solution that connects their data to confidently make decisions in real time. This focus and dedication extends to our robust partner program,” said Tony Beller, senior vice president of worldwide partner ecosystems and OEM sales, TIBCO. “We’re better together and look forward to seeing our customers continue to benefit as our ecosystem expands.”
TIBCO continues to push the boundaries of innovation to deliver the best possible results for customers and partners, such as Solerity. TIBCO’s solutions that seamlessly connect data, intelligently unify, and confidently predict will be available to Solerity and its customers, and are frequently acknowledged as industry-leading by top analyst firms and users alike. As part of this strategic partnership, utilizing the TIBCO® platform, Solerity will strengthen and enhance its data analysis and data management offerings to government agencies, increasing effectiveness, supporting oversight, and promoting transparency across programs and commands in the Department of Defense, the Intelligence Community, and civilian agencies.
“Solerity welcomes the partnership with TIBCO Software to deliver the deepest analytic platform for the nation’s most complex data challenges,” said Babs Doherty, President and Chief Executive Officer of Solerity. “With this relationship, Solerity utilizes TIBCO’s technology along with our analytics subject matter expertise to deliver compelling customer experiences and accelerate national security.”
About Solerity
Solerity, Inc. provides data analytics support services, engineering, and technical services, mobile applications, high-performance computing (HPC), cloud migration, program and acquisition management, and financial consulting to the Intelligence Community (IC), Civilian (FBI, DHS, GSA, NIH, etc.) and Defense (U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, DLA, USTRANSCOM, etc.) markets. For more information, visit //www.solerity.com or email marketing@solerity.com.
About TIBCO
TIBCO Software unlocks the potential of real-time data for making faster, smarter decisions. Our Connected Intelligence platform seamlessly connects any application or data source; intelligently unifies data for greater access, trust, and control; and confidently predicts outcomes in real time and at scale. Learn how solutions to our customers’ most critical business challenges are made possible by TIBCO at www.tibco.com.
Ashley Cabrera
Solerity
+1 571-315-8932
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn