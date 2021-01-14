Technology Advancement Group, Inc. Announces Appointment of Craig Janus as Chief Executive Officer
Janus brings over three decades of federal government market experience and executive leadershipDULLES, VIRGINIA, USA, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology Advancement Group, Inc. (TAG) announced that it recently appointed Craig Janus as Chief Executive Officer, reporting to the Board of Directors. In his new role, Craig will continue to work closely with the Board on his vision to expand TAG’s footprint and market position as a recognized leader providing complex engineering and technology services and productizing mission-critical technologies for use around the globe.
As Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Janus will oversee and support all facets of the TAG organization, working closely with the company’s Executive Team and the Board on his vision for TAG to achieve aggressive growth and diversification over the next several years. He will be responsible for growing TAG’s engineering services, productization and deployment services bringing leading-edge technology capabilities to new and existing customers, assuring our continued reputation for exceptional support, promoting the personal and professional development of our people, and being an employer of choice.
Craig is a transformational business leader and strategist with more than 30 years of proven experience growing, managing, and diversifying clients and technology services offerings in the federal market space. “I am excited to be named CEO of such a talented and capable team at TAG. I look forward to setting the strategy and direction of the company and building on their success. Our products and services play a vital role in our nation’s most important missions. I am proud that we are able to contribute to some of the most critical programs in Government and Defense.,” said Craig Janus.
“The Board and I are confident that Craig is the right person to build on TAG’s momentum. He is a seasoned leader with significant experience working with the federal market, operating efficiently at scale, and delivering value to stakeholders. We are lucky to have him as our next CEO,” said Dr. Ed Bersoff, Chairman of the Board at TAG. Prior to joining TAG, Craig was Chief Operating Officer at Preferred Systems Solutions where he was responsible for leading, managing, and growing the company’s revenue base, service delivery capabilities, technical competencies, and operational elements.
During his career, Craig’s portfolio has included federal clients across the Civilian, DoD, and the IC, as well as assisting in the identification, successful pursuit, and subsequent integration of M&A targets. Janus is published and holds a BS in Business from Washington Adventist University and an MS in Information and Telecommunications Systems from Johns Hopkins University, where he also taught Business and Technology at the Carey Business School for more than 15 years. Craig is an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
About Technology Advancement Group, Inc.
TAG has more than 30 years of experience productizing emerging technologies into customer-centric rugged computer systems that are built to survive harsh military environments. Specializing in Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) technologies, TAG’s Precise Positioning Service, Global Positioning System-Survey (PPS GPS-S) is a Program of Record Multi-GNSS solution that meets commercial standards using a SAASM receiver with assured PNT. TAG’s headquarters, located on our 8-acre campus in Dulles, Virginia, includes 35,000 sq. ft. of lab space for research, manufacturing, integration, and accelerated product ruggedization. TAG’s strength is our process driven ability to productize technologies that meet unique military program requirements, as evidenced by approximately 20,000 rugged computer systems deployed around the world. Designed and manufactured in Dulles, Virginia.
Ashley Cabrera
Preferred Systems Solutions, Inc. (PSS)
+1 571-315-8932
email us here