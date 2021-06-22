Travel South USA Announces Reach Global as New Canadian Agency of Record
Highlighting Southern States Through Public Relations & MarketingATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travel South USA (TSUSA) – the Official Destination Marketing Organization of southern state tourism offices – has selected Reach Global Marketing Ltd. as their new agency of record. As Canada is the top market for drive and fly-drive travel to the South, we have retained Reach to represent TSUSA partner states and elevate Travel South USA’s Canadian presence through public relations, social media and influencer promotions, and strategic partnerships.
“In 2019, we saw 2.89 million Canadians to the region,” said Liz Bittner, president & CEO of Travel South USA. “We know we need to strengthen our presence and enhance our strategy in preparation of the borders reopening and the shifts in consumer behavior. Therefore, we are excited to work with the team at Reach Global in collaboration with other partners such as Brand USA and state agencies to leverage our resources to inspire and welcome Canadians back when they feel comfortable.”
The Southern USA has a distinctive charm and unique seasonal offerings. The South welcomes travelers to discover its pristine beaches, mountain views, lively music, historic sites, and delicious regional dishes alongside great weather and world-renowned southern hospitality. We have the perfect holiday for travelers on a budget, seeking that authentic one-of-a-kind experience with bragging rights or those just ready to just relax and enjoy a bit of luxury.
“There are hundreds of places Canadians’ can make plans for a long-weekend girlfriend getaway, golf, Whitewater rafting or foodie trips with bourbon & moonshine trips to planning a 10+ night holiday in the sunny south,” says Charmaine Singh, President & CEO of Reach Global. “Whether you’re driving or renting a car upon arrival, we know Canadians love the South and are eager to experience all the flavours, outdoor adventures, and family fun available across the region. There is so much more to know about the South, and my team and I are excited to work to create media and partnerships that share these places.”
Travel South USA will deploy digital marketing and social media/influencer programming in the fall of 2021 and host Canadian tour operators for International Showcase in November 2021. In addition, we will produce a media mission to bring state tourism offices and city DMO’s to Toronto & Montreal from February 7 to 10th, 2022.
About Travel South USA
Travel South USA is America’s oldest and largest regional travel promotion organization, formed in 1965 by a resolution presented at the Southern Governor’s Conference. The long-standing regional collaboration of the state tourism offices of Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia provides a foundation to positively position tourism as a vital and dynamic element in the region’s economic development. Tourism ranks throughout the region as one of the top three industries, behind manufacturing and agriculture, and is responsible for $133 billion in spending by visitors, generating 1.4 million direct jobs, $30 billion in worker paychecks, and more than $16 billion in state and local taxes.
About Reach Global Marketing Ltd.
Reach Global Marketing (www.ReachGlobal.ca) is a full-service marketing agency providing in-market intelligence, customized strategies, and impactful execution with a boutique service ethic. The team is comprised of multi-disciplinary experts with a variety of backgrounds, knowledge, and experience including tourism, hospitality, corporate, government, non-profit, lifestyle, beauty, and more in marketing, communications, sales, event management, promotions, activations, and social and digital media.
