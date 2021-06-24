‘Rolling Wood Farm’ – A Stately Orange County VA Country Estate set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
This lovely property would be ideal for a home based business, small cattle/horse operation, vineyard and more.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of ‘Rolling Wood Farm’ a 38.5± acre Orange County country estate on Thursday, July 8 at 5 pm according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“We have been entrusted to market and sell this wonderful Orange County farm. This lovely property would be ideal for a home based business, small cattle/horse operation, vineyard and more,” said Nicholls. “The desirable frontage on two roads also provides tons of potential for the new owners, so make plans now to BID & BUY your dream property!!”
“Located at 3229 Spotswood Trail, Barboursville, VA, ‘Rolling Wood Farm’ is a 38.54± acre country estate with a 4 bedroom 2 bath brick home w/walk-out basement, barn and multiple outbuildings, multiple spring fed waterers and 1,400'± frontage on Spotswood Trail (Rt. 33) and 540'± frontage on Ridge Road,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
It is centrally located only 4.5 miles from award winning Barboursville Vineyards, 9 miles from Gordonsville, 10 miles from Charlottesville Airport and 19 miles from downtown Charlottesville (University of Virginia, hospitals and more!) noted Wilson.
Rolling Wood Farm’s home highlights include and an all brick 2,583± sq. ft. 4 BR/2 BA two story home w/unfinished walk-out basement on 38.54± +/- acres in Orange County, VA. The home features an eat-in kitchen w/ conveying appliances; living room w/fireplace; attic w/pull down stairs; metal roof; large covered front porch; deck; manual generator disconnect; gravel driveway and 2 fireplaces.
Other ‘Rolling Wood Farm’’ noteworthy attributes include:
-36'x45' (approx.) barn w/office area & bathroom; hay/equipment storage building; several other storage sheds
-Perimeter fencing (wire & boards); multiple spring fed waterers; underground fuel tank for tractors, etc.
-1,400'± of frontage on Spotswood Trail (Rt. 33) and 540'± of frontage on Ridge Rd.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson at 540/748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-748-1359
info@nichollsaution.com