i.safe MOBILE launches subsidiary in the Russian Federation

Martin Haaf, CEO of i.safe MOBILE Julia Kostikova, i.safe MOBILE CIS i.safe MOBILE devices for use in hazardous areas

Sales and service branch to focus on Russian growth industries in petrochemicals, chemicals and mining

The foundation of our new subsidiary in Moscow underlines our global expansion course. The local presence in the CIS region will establish our position as developer of explosion-proof mobile devices.” — Martin Haaf, CEO of i.safe MOBILE

MOSCOW, RUSSIA, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lauda-Koenigshofen / Moscow, June 22, 2021. i.safe MOBILE, one of the world's most innovative developers of mobile communication devices and solutions for use in hazardous areas, has continued its global expansion course by founding the Russian subsidiary i.safe MOBILE CIS LLC. After the company established a branch office in Singapore for the Asia-Pacific region in the previous year, i.safe MOBILE is now also focusing more strongly on the Russian Federation/CIS market with the new branch office in Moscow.

The majority of i.safe MOBILE devices have already received EAC certification for use in hazardous areas and meet the requirements of the technical regulations of the Customs Union and Eurasian Economic Union (Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan). For the mining sector, which is particularly strong in the Russian Federation, special M1 mining-certified devices such as the IS530.M1 smartphone and the IS930.M1 tablet are available to customers.

"The foundation of our new subsidiary in Moscow underlines our global expansion course. Especially in an enormous growth market like the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), it is important to have a local presence and to further establish our position as a globally innovative developer in the field of explosion-proof mobile devices," says Martin Haaf, CEO of i.safe MOBILE.

Julia Kostikova, who has been managing the new branch in Moscow since May 2021, comments: "I am pleased to be able to expand the company’s presence in the CIS market. With my experience in the explosion-proof mobile communication I will serve our customers through in-country sales, technical expertise and aftersales support."

i.safe MOBILE is headquartered in Germany (Lauda-Koenigshofen) and is now present worldwide with a branch office in Singapore and Moscow, as well as through sales partners in 72 other countries.

Contact details:

i.safe MOBILE CIS LLC

Bolshaya Sukharevskaya Square 14/7

Moscow / Russian Federation

Phone: +7 495 135 3700

Email: cis@isafe-mobile.com

About i.safe MOBILE

i.safe MOBILE GmbH, based in Lauda-Koenigshofen/Germany, was founded in 2011 and is today one of the world's leading and most innovative developers of mobile communication devices such as mobile phones, smartphones, tablet PCs etc. for safe use in hazardous areas and for robust use in industry and outdoors. Engineers and specialists at the Lauda-Koenigshofen site develop practice-oriented products and individual, customer-specific software solutions based on legal regulations such as ATEX, IECEx. NEC 500 and EAC. The i.safe MOBILE development team incorporates all international standards into product development and is itself an active member of the relevant standardization committees. In order to meet all explosion protection requirements, the products are developed from scratch. This gives customers worldwide the certainty of using high-quality communication technology at the latest technical level. In addition, i.safe MOBILE cooperates with solution providers in the areas of push-to-talk, mobile device management, maintenance software or lone worker in order to be able to offer complete solutions from a single source i.safe MOBILE is represented by a subsidiary in Singapore and Moscow and sales partners in 72 countries in Europe, the USA, Latin America, South Africa, the Middle East, Russia, Australia and Asia.

For further information please visit the website of i.safe MOBILE: www.isafe-mobile.com

i.safe MOBILE on LinkedIn