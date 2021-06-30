Maven Imaging Donates Veterinary Digital X-Ray to Pacific Marine Mammal Center

An industry leader in medical imaging equipment solutions has made a significant donation.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maven Imaging, a company that provides complete medical imaging equipment solutions nationwide, announced today that it has donated a veterinary digital X-Ray machine to Pacific Marine Mammal Center.

“We are very excited to be able to partner with Pacific Marine Mammal Center to donate a veterinary digital x-ray system to them. Pacific Marine Mammal Center is devoted to helping save and rehabilitate sea animals, and we look forward to seeing all the wonderful ways this equipment will help to support their efforts,” said Jennifer Hutchison, Director of Sales for Maven Imaging.

The Pacific Marine Mammal Center rescues, rehabilitates, and releases marine mammals and inspires ocean stewardship through research, education, and collaboration.

PMMC responds to seals, sea lions, whales, dolphins and all marine mammals. Unlike whales and dolphins, seals and sea lions don't have to remain in the water in order to survive. The animals beach themselves to be warm and dry when feeling ill. They seek rest on land for a variety of reasons and are not always in need of intervention. Pacific Marine Mammal Center's staff is trained to recognize animals suffering from infections, malnourishment, pneumonia, gill net strangulation, etc., which can harm an animal's chance for survival.

Prior to the donation, Pacific Marine Mammal Center’s x-ray machine was very outdated and barely worked. They were unable to take reliable x-rays onsite and had to wait for an outside company to schedule and arrive to perform an x-ray. Having access now to a functional X-Ray machine on-site at their center allows them to provide efficient and excellent care to their animals in need.

“Having in-house radiograph capabilities is so important for our patients,” says Dr. Alissa Deming, PMMC Veterinarian. “Just this week the x-ray unit helped us to diagnosis an enlarged heart in a harbor seal pup that was the result of a congenial abnormality, identify a bullet in the front flipper of an adult female California sea lion, and allowed us to monitor the healing process in a broken toe and bone infection in the hind flipper a 1-year-old sea lion. The x-ray machine has truly made all the difference in allowing us to start the appropriate treatments immediately and drastically increase our success with our patient's rehabilitation process. We are so very grateful!”

"We consider it an honor and pleasure to be able to donate to such a worthy cause and an outstanding organization," Hutchison said.

