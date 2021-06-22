The Fitness Phenomenon Used By Olympians To Train for Tokyo 2021 - How You Can Use It To Maximize Your Results - BFR

Olympian Kate Grace Gets Tips on How To Implement BFR for Core Strength From Her Mother, Fitness Icon Kathy Smith Olympic Physician Jim Stray-Gundersen MD BFR Authority and Author of BFR Theory and Application What Happens During BFR Training?

KATE GRACE, KAYLA MIRACLE, AMANDA DOWDY LAWSON, AND MANY OTHER OLYMPIC ATHLETES MEET THEIR TRAINING GOALS WITH B STRONG BLOOD FLOW RESTRICTION (BFR) TRAINING

With skiers like Bode Miller and Mikaela Shiffrin part of the testing group, we were all frankly amazed at the fast response in training, fitness, strength, power, and recovery using BFR.” — Jim Stray-Gundersen, MD

PARK CITY, UTAH , USA, June 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- When the 2020 Olympic games were formally postponed over the coronavirus pandemic, athletes gained another year of training in preparation for this summer’s 2021 Games scheduled to be held from July 23rd to August 8th in Tokyo, Japan. With the pandemic-induced obstacles, aspiring Olympians leaned into their training to keep them mentally and physically prepared.To remain resilient, consistent, and in Olympic-shape, various athletes looked for a new edge in their training and recovery using a special modality called Blood Flow Restriction, or BFR. With origins in Japan over 50 years ago, BFR has been somewhat of a secret to Olympians and behind the scenes in Physical Therapy Clinics and professional sports organizations as a well-used, well-researched, well-established modality of training to achieve strength, speed, power, and increase lean body mass, in a much faster amount of time using less heavy loads that traditional training.Skeptical? Well, so was long-time Olympic Physician, Sports Scientist, and Exercise Physiologist, Jim Stray-Gundersen, MD. However, his initial skepticism changed after testing some of the top US Ski Team athletes and coaches with BFR - the results were profound."With skiers Bode Miller and Mikaela Shiffrin part of the testing group, we were all frankly amazed at the fast response in training, fitness, strength, power, and recovery," said Dr. Stray-Gundersen. "Using less risky heavy loads, doing simple training movements, some athletes were producing personal bests within a few weeks of using BFR and recovery from injury was almost unheard of. My skepticism took a 180 degree turn. I thought, if we can make these kinds of strength gains, and lean body mass improvements in an already very fit population, results for the 'normal' fitness population could be extraordinary," continued Stray-Gundersen."I wanted everyone to reap the BFR rewards." Stray-Gundersen with his partner, then developed a brand of BFR to be used by professional and the consumer population - B Strong BFR Training Bands.B Strong BFR has now become the preferred method of training amongst the elite and is becoming more and more main stream every day, with A-Lists actors like Mark Wahlberg using BFR daily with his workouts, and leading fitness Icon, Kathy Smith using B Strong BFR to fight muscle loss."BFR transcends all populations and fitness levels. B Strong BFR is not just a product, it is becoming fitness phenomenon,” says Kathy Smith. "I use BFR for one issue, and my daughter, an Olympian uses BFR for recovery and sprint work."BFR helps athletes cut their rigorous training regimes in half and still experience rapid gains in strength and in fitness," says Dr. Stray-Gundersen.Some Olympic Athletes using B Strong BFR to meet their training goals:Kate Grace, or “Fast Kate,” is one of the most dominant middle-distance runners in the country. Kate placed in the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics, earning her a sponsorship with Nike and positioned her to compete in this year’s Games. Introduced to B Strong BFR training by her mother, Kathy Smith - fitness icon with 40 years of fitness training experience and New York Times best-selling author - Kate, credits B Strong for helping her to train at her optimal level for her next opportunity at gold.Long-Time Team USA Beach Volleyball competitor Amanda Dowdy Lawson is seeing incredible results since implementing B Strong BFR into her training. She recently took to B Strong’s Instagram commenting, “B Strong has been a game changer!! Every athlete needs this in their training regime!”BFR Training is also a catalyst in recovery.In a moment of desperation after an injury almost took her out of the Olympics, Kayla Miracle, USA Women’s Wrestling athlete, found hope and healing by using the B Strong BFR bands. Kayla’s trainer and Director of Applied Sports Science at Neuroforce One, Kyle Silvey, said, "Using the B Strong BFR Bands allows us to train at higher intensities and trigger adaptation through lower overall volume and intensity (load) both of which are big wins. Also, with Kayla traveling a lot to different Olympic camps in preparation for Tokyo, we know that using the B Strong BFR bands we can get the training effect we are looking for even with limited equipment. "Other Olympic athletes like Bode Miller, America’s most-successful male Alpine skier, Ted Ligety, five-time World Champion Giant Slalom skier, Mikaela Shiffrin, Olympic Gold Medalist, and Sarah Hendrickson, winner of the first women’s World Cup in ski jumping, use B Strong BFR on a daily basis.Whether an Olympic athlete training for consistent rhythm or a beginner, B Strong BFR is designed for everyone to safely train faster and smarter.Dr. Jim Stray-Gundersen has not only made this possible for striving-athletes to train like an Olympian, but for all ages tuning into the Tokyo 2021 Summer Games.B Strong is a cutting-edge proprietary implementation of Blood Flow Restriction (BFR) training—an exercise technique that manipulates the body’s circulatory system, and when combined with exercise, produces rapid gains in strength and fitness using light weights and in a short period of time. The B Strong inflatable BFR bands are worn around the upper portion of the arms and/or legs to safely slow the blood in the limb. The bands are inflated to individualized pressures prescribed by the B Strong BFR Training System and APP guided platform, and then simple, low-load exercise produces profound muscle “burn” comparable to intense anaerobic training. This strong fatigue triggers a natural, robust, hormonal cascade, which in turn produces hypertrophy and strength gains on par with heavy exercise or traditional weightlifting. The hormones circulating in the bloodstream benefit all areas of the body that were working, not just the restricted limb or limbs, thus creating a “Systemic Response.”Dr. Stray-Gundersen offers Zoom Live Stream BFR Theory and Application Certification Courses . B Strong BFR bands help you improve any number of areas including peak performance, recovery from injury, injury prevention, maintaining fitness at any age, and increases lean body mass results, all in less time than traditional exercise.

Olympian Kayla Miracle Uses B Strong BFR To Get More Out of Her Training