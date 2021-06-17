A Baby-Boomer Fitness Revolution – BFR The Ultimate Biohack For Active Aging Revealed at The IDEA WORLD Convention

Jim Stray-Gundersen MD BFR Expert/Author BFR For The Active Boomer Fitness Icon Kathy Smith Says BFR will Revolutionize Fitness - "Results will blow your mind" Olympian, Coach, Boomer Jim Galanes Uses B Strong BFR to Maximize Exercise Benefits

Leading Expert on Blood Flow Restriction (BFR) Training Dr. Jim Stray-Gundersen and Fitness Icon Kathy Smith Introduce How To Obtain The Benefits of BFR

Safe and effective BFR will revolutionize the fitness industry - especially the Fitness Over 40 population. It may seem too good to be true, but the body of research says BFR works.” — Kathy Smith

PARK CITY, UTAH, USA, June 17, 2021 -- Baby Boomers and Personal Trainers around the world will have access to the ultimate biohack in fitness and training on July 10, 2021 at the IDEA World Health and Fitness Association Virtual Conference with a powerful workshop on B Strong Blood Flow Restriction Training (BFR) and its benefits for active aging, authored by the leading authority in the field - Dr. Jim Stray-Gundersen.As we age, our bodies change and so should our workouts. Jim Stray-Gundersen, M.D., certified in General Surgery and world-renowned expert in sports medicine and BFR training, and Kathy Smith, a fitness icon, IDEA WORLD Lifetime Achievement Award Winner, and a pioneer in personal-training for FIT OVER 40, understand this need.B Strong introduces a new form of training that takes half the effort and energy that a typical workout does, allowing Boomers to adopt a safe, healthy, and beneficial work-out routine. It can be added to light training such as neighborhood power-walks, gentle yoga, jogging, and gardening activities to more moderate-to-intense workouts such as weightlifting, running, and jumping exercises.How can an active-aging generation that grew out of the golden era of health and aerobic exercise videos keep up with the same intensity as their younger selves? Baby Boomers are around 57-75 years-old, composing of 71.6 million people in the U.S. alone. A few years ago, international research commissioned by Australia Fitness revealed that before a Millennial and Gen-Z rise, Baby Boomers were the nation’s most active generation, racking up more hours of physical activity than their younger counterparts. B Strong BFR is a paradigm shift in the way we exercise," says Dr. Jim Stray-Gundersen. B Strong can support shifting needs by safely moderating blood flow with the BFR elastic bands, “tricking” the body into thinking it is working much harder than it actually is. This produces increased positive physiological results, heightened cognitive speed, and anti-aging benefits. Also used for rehabilitation, B Strong helps to reach an anaerobic heart rate without adding stress to the body. Workouts are also cut in half - trading in a 1-hour session for 20-minutes - leading to faster results.During this virtual educational workshop, viewers will learn what B Strong BFR training is all about, get hands-on experience in how to implement it, and understand how it can lead to better health and wellness for all ages and fitness levels.We encourage everyone to be a part of the Boomer fitness revolution: Personal Trainers, Strength and Conditioning Coaches, Athletic Trainers, Pilates Instructors, Yoga instructors, Physical Therapists, Physical Therapy Assistants, Occupational Therapists, Chiropractors, Medical Doctors, and Athletes and Consumers.“Like so many other industries, fitness was hit hard due to the global pandemic. We believe that, now more than ever, our community must converge to find new ways to thrive,” says Amy Boone Thompson, IDEA’s vice president and general manager. “2021 IDEA World Virtual is all about safely connecting fitness, health and wellness professionals from all over so that we can work together to develop the skills and strategies to navigate current challenges."What is B Strong Blood Flow Restriction Training:B Strong is a cutting-edge proprietary implementation of Blood Flow Restriction (BFR) training—an exercise technique that manipulates the body’s circulatory system, and when combined with exercise, produces rapid gains in strength and fitness using light weights and in a short period of time. The B Strong inflatable BFR bands are worn around the upper portion of the arms and/or legs to safely slow the blood in the limb. The bands are inflated to individualized pressures prescribed by the B Strong BFR Training System and APP guided platform, and then simple, low-load exercise produces profound muscle “burn” comparable to intense anaerobic training.B Strong BFR bands help you improve any number of areas including peak performance, recovery from injury, injury prevention, maintaining fitness at any age, and increases lean body mass results, all in less time than traditional exercise.Meet our Leading Expert Panel:Jim Stray-Gundersen, MDJim Stray-Gundersen, MD, is the leading authority on Blood Flow Restriction (BFR) Training and its benefits for fat loss, muscle, strength and overall fitness gains for all populations. Stray-Gundersen has been board certified in general surgery since 1985. Jim completed post-doctoral fellowships in cardiovascular physiology and human nutrition, and has served on international medical committees that include the International Olympic Committee, FIFA, International Biathlon Committee, International Ski Federation, and the International Skating Union. Jim is also a sports science advisor for the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association (USSA), and he runs the SG Performance medicine center and sports technologies for maximal athletic performance, overall fitness, weight loss and recovery in Park City, Utah.Kathy SmithKathy Smith, a New York Times best-selling author, has stood at the forefront of the fitness and health industries for 40 years. With her library of top-selling exercise workouts and books, she has inspired millions of women to move their bodies, and is the recipient of the IDEA Lifetime Achievement Award. She has been featured on countless media outlets, including the TODAY Show, the Oprah Winfrey Show, The View and Good Morning America.For more information on B Strong’s Idea World Virtual educational course, please visit: https://www.ideafit.com/session/256-b-strong-bfr-training-the-biohack-for-aging-baby-boomers/ and follow B Strong on Instagram and on the website at bstrong.training for updates.

