Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 476 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,830 in the last 365 days.

THE NATIONAL SPACE SOCIETY PRESENTS GWYNNE SHOTWELL TOP AWARD AT THE 2021 INTERNATIONAL SPACE DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE

Gwynne Shotwell. Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls

This Year’s Virtual Conference Streams Free to All

WASHINGTON, D.C., US, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Space Society is proud to announce the presentation of the prestigious Wernher von Braun Memorial Award to SpaceX President and CEO Gwynne Shotwell at its annual International Space Development Conference®, which will be held virtually this year from June 24 through the 27th. Ms. Shotwell will speak on the future of SpaceX’s endeavors and on the development and exploration of cislunar space.

Shotwell joined SpaceX in 2002 when the company was in its earliest stages. She was promoted to president of the company in 2008 following her successful negotiation with NASA for the Commercial Resupply Services contract. Her responsibilities have included building the launch manifest of the company’s revolutionary Falcon 9 rocket, which has captured a large portion of global launch contracts. Shotwell was also integral to SpaceX’s successful bid to deliver astronauts to the International Space Station, which the company accomplished in 2020.

Shotwell spoke at TEDx conferences in 2013 and 2018 and makes regular public appearances to advance STEM causes. In 2018 she was named one of Forbes magazine’s Top 50 Women in Tech, and in 2020 was selected by TIME magazine as one of the top 100 most influential people. She has also been inducted into the Women in Technology Hall of Fame.

The International Space Development Conference is a four-day virtual event that will focus on key areas of space development: space settlement, space policy, space solar power, lunar development, and international space programs. It highlights areas of interest laid out in the National Space Society’s Roadmap to Space Settlement. Attendance of the first three days is free of charge.

The National Space Society was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute, founded to promote citizen support for the American space program, and the L5 Society, based on the work of space settlement pioneer Gerard K. O’Neill. The NSS is the preeminent citizen's voice on space exploration, development, and settlement. For more information go to space.nss.org.

Aggie Kobrin
National Space Society
+1 949-836-8464
email us here

You just read:

THE NATIONAL SPACE SOCIETY PRESENTS GWYNNE SHOTWELL TOP AWARD AT THE 2021 INTERNATIONAL SPACE DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.