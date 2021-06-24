Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
320± Acres of Irrigated Farmland just Southeast of Tulia, TX set for Auction by Assiter Auctioneers

Don't miss this chance to purchase irrigated farmland near Tulia that will meet your current or future needs.”
— Spanky Assiter
CANYON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces the auction of
320± acres of irrigated farmland just southeast of Tulia, Texas, on Thursday, July 8 at 3 pm CDT at the Assiter Auction Facility in Canyon, Texas, according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.

“Don't miss this chance to purchase irrigated farmland near Tulia that will meet your current or future needs,” said Assiter. “Opportunity awaits the new owner of this property.”

The property is located at 1647 County Road 17, Tulia, Texas and features: 320± acres of irrigated farmland just southeast of Tulia, Texas -- County dirt roads on the north and south sides -- 3 irrigation wells and 1 domestic well (two of the irrigation wells have turbine pumps powered by natural gas engines and the other well has a submersible pump powered by electricity) -- Wells are approx. 185± feet deep -- 25'X40" haybarn in fair condition.

The auction is open to the public will be held at the Assiter Auction Facility conveniently located at 16650 Interstate 27, Canyon, TX 79015 on the West side of Interstate 27 between Amarillo and Canyon, Texas. Additionally, live online bidding will be available for your convenience.

For information, call Ryan Rickles (806.584.8954) or Assiter Auctioneers (806.655.3900) or visit www.assiter.com.

# # #

About Assiter Auctioneers
Assiter Auctioneers specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, classic and collector cars, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions. Headquarters in Canyon, TX, our highly experienced marketing staff and internationally award-winning auctioneers know that every auction is unique and conduct skillfully managed, highly professional events while ensuring that our clients receive the results they desire. Are you thinking of selling? For more information about Assiter Auctioneers, visit www.assiter.com or call 806.655.3900.

Ryan Rickles
Assiter Auctioneers
+1 806-584-8954
Info@assiter.com

