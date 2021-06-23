The Worlds First Graphene & Most Advanced Polo Shirt --The POLO-X By Graphene-X -- Launched On Kickstarter

The Polo-X by Graphene-X The Polo-X by Graphene-X Graphene-X

Empowered with the toughest but lightest material yet discovered, every seam on the Polo-X is laser-cut and welded, offering unrivaled levels of performance.

HONG KONG, June 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Graphene-X is launching its newest product, the POLO-X on Kickstarter . A graphene-enhanced men’s polo shirt, that has superior wicking, cooling, breathability, and comfort due to the high-tech graphene fibers that Graphene-X has pioneered.“There is no other shirt like the POLO-X. It is the most comfortable, high-performing, and functional shirt you can imagine.” Says founder Jorge Barros, “We tried to put everything into this shirt, odor control, cooling fast-drying fabric technology, seamless laser cut for maximum comfort. It’s an incredibly advanced multi-purpose polo shirt that feels great and delivers on the court, at home, or in a more formal setting.”The Kickstarter campaign launches on June 22nd, 2021, at 10 am EST time. This is the third Kickstarter campaign run by Graphene-X where they have achieved 100% shipping on time and a review rating of 4.95 out of 5 with over 3.000 Kickstarter backers from over 70 countries. The campaign can be found here: http://bit.ly/polo-x-ks-1 About graphene:Graphene is called a ‘Miracle Material.’ The potential to disrupt many industries due to graphene’s promise to upgrade formulas when used as an additive. Graphene can be used to upgrade synthetic materials like fabrics and give them novel performance effects. Discovered in 2004, Awarded the Nobel Prize in 2010, and being commercialized now. Graphene has the potential to carry humanity forward via our own technological prowess.About Graphene-X:In 2017 we arrived at Hong Kong (we are made in Chile) and decided to solve a problem. On a mission to develop unparalleled all-round apparel sustained by materials science. Become the brand that revolutionized the clothing industry through the integration of graphene. Graphene-X has been Climate Neutral certified and is a member of the Graphene Council (the largest consortium of companies leading Graphene-related developments). Crowdfunded through Kickstarter, we are proud to be a backer-centric brand and respond exclusively to our backers (which 99% of the time request quality and a great delivery experience).Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to Graphene-X, including information relating to the business plans of Graphene-X and the future uses of graphene, are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect Graphene-X's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to Graphene-X, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking information, including Graphene-X successfully mass-producing graphene and graphene becoming adopted by the markets. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: changes in law; the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; state of the capital markets; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; a novel business model; dependence on key suppliers and local partners; competition; the outcome and cost of any litigation; as well as general economic, market and business conditions. Should any factor affect Graphene-X in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, Graphene-X does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and Graphene-X undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law. Graphene-X’s results and forward-looking information and calculations may be affected by fluctuations in exchange rates.

