KJ Technology recognized by Great Place to Work® on Certification Nation Day, a Celebration of Outstanding Workplaces
Recognized for 2nd consecutive yearNEW YORK, NY, USA, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KJ Technology is proud to celebrate our 2nd consecutive year of being named as a Great Place to Work®. Today we celebrate Certification Nation Day along with the community of Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies across the country. Great Place to Work® has designated June 22 as Certification Nation Day to salute and recognize the companies such as KJ Technology who create great places to work for all.
"At KJ Technology, we’re passionate about our people and strive to create an environment where our team can collaborate and bring out the best in all of us." said Adam Cohen, Partner, "Our team of rock stars serve our clients every day and receive continuous praise for their efforts. We are incredibly humbled to receive this recognition on their behalf."
KJ Technology’s employees are inspired to join, stay and grow within the company. Creating an engaging Great Place to Work for all is fundamental to their success. The team appreciates the inclusive management style, feels empowered to make decisions that affect their jobs, and thrives in environments that encourage work-life balance. They recognize opportunities for growth and are rewarded for outstanding performance.
KJ Technology's values of Transparency, Curiosity, Candor, Purposeful, and customer focus serve as the foundation for how the company operates and contributes to a culture of creativity and respect for all. KJ is passionate about standing for inclusion and diversity in the workplace and the communities in which its team members live and work. Because KJ's primary concern has been the health and well-being of its employees and their families throughout the COVID-19 crisis, the company's strong sense of team and connection has been crucial in confronting the many challenges throughout the pandemic.
Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.
According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.
