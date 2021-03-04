New Strategic Partnership Announcement
Micro Visions, Inc. and Manufacturing Growth Alliance (MGA) Bring Technical Education and Subject Matter Expertise to Assist MembersGRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Furthering its dedication to the manufacturing community, Micro Visions, Inc. is pleased to announce its new strategic partnership with MGA, a strategic manufacturing technology partner specializing in accelerating the growth of second-stage manufacturers.
With its robust portfolio of technical services ranging from managed technology to Fortified Cyber Defense services, Micro Visions works to help organizations across multiple industries manage, maintain, and secure critical data while providing an elite user experience. Services are purpose-built for specific industries, bringing forth support designed to help leaders run their business on their terms and not worry about technology.
"The Manufacturing Growth Alliance is focused on bringing thought leadership and technology solutions to its' members through the newly established partnership with Micro Visions." Said Jennifer Deamud, Executive Director of MGA.
The partnership will provide cyber education and engage with an IT resource that understands the small to the mid-market manufacturer and is committed to adopting, implementing, and protecting the technologies being implemented.
"Micro Visions has a long history of helping organizations realize value from the technology that is implemented through education, security, and overall productivity." Said Julie Lough, CEO of Micro Visions, "We also understand that you have a business to run which requires sophisticated technology to deliver your product to market. Our team takes the worry and headaches from managing that technology so you can focus on your deliverable."
The partnership will bring various educational opportunities via webinars and blogs to provide cybersecurity awareness and other vital topics to everyday operations. It will also connect membership to technical resources provided by Micro Visions.
About Micro Visions, Inc
Privately held Micro Visions, Inc. (https://microvisonsinc.com), headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a WBE Certified company servicing Grand Rapids and Western Michigan. Micro Visions delivers forward-thinking IT strategies and solutions that enable its customers to manage and secure their technology assets more effectively.
The company's leadership team has built a culture around the core concepts of Integrity, Responsiveness, Objectivity, and Collaboration. The company offers managed services, cloud technologies, and cybersecurity services. Its client base includes large and small manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, legal, and construction firms.
About MGA
The Manufacturing Growth Alliance (MGA) (https://mgalliance.org) is a membership-based organization that provides services to help manufacturers build smart, lead strong, and establish a pathway for future growth. MGA's services drive solutions that will make manufacturing in Michigan the most competitive and prosperous in the nation. MGAlliance.org.
