Better Health Announces Ostomy Peer Coaching Program
Ostomy Education, Coaching, Care, and eCommerce
Better Health's primary goal has always been to break down the barriers in healthcare: for manufacturers, payers, and most importantly, for the patients.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Better Health, a comprehensive chronic condition management platform, today announced the launch of its innovative Peer Coaching Program. The program is a first-of-its-kind coaching program that strengthens wellness support for those living with an ostomy. Better Health is a major differentiator for Better Health and is aligned with the company’s goals of meeting those who live with an ostomy where they are and how they want to be met.
— Naama Stauber Breckler, CEO at Better Health
“At Better Health, our goal is to help members navigate insurance, offer personalized education & coaching, and get ostomy supplies to those who need them — with free home delivery, always,” stated Naama Stauber Breckler, CEO at Better Health.
The Peer Coaching Program provides:
Access to expert coaches for 1:1 guidance
Weekly Ostomy Webinar Series (hosted on Facebook)
Curated, expert content, including blogs, videos, and social media interaction
Providing multiple education options is a key aspect of patient-centered healthcare, a primary focus for Better Health. The company has developed a client journey which takes the responsibility of dealing with insurance and medicare off of the patient, eliminating countless phone calls and headaches for someone with an ostomy.
“Better Health's primary goal has always been to break down the barriers in healthcare: for manufacturers, payers, and most importantly, for the patients. We've heard the same story dozens of times before — there is not much high-quality information and support that patients need in order to make informed decisions for themselves,” continued Breckler.
The company strives to ensure that members are informed not only about their conditions and treatment options, but also helps them navigate their insurance and the healthcare system as a whole.
Additionally, for the weekly webinar series, Better Health brings in experts from a variety of fields, from condition-specific veterans, to product experts, and medical professionals to share their knowledge and answer patients’ questions.
The company will continue to publish blogs and will soon launch a video-based ostomy education curriculum, which will specifically discuss issues related to living with an ostomy, such as how to choose the best ostomy supplies for you.
To learn more about Better Health’s Ostomy Program visit: https://joinbetter.com/pages/member-care
About Better Health
Better Health is working to digitize and modernize the antiquated medical supplies industry. More than 80 million Americans use medical supplies in their homes on a regular basis. Our aim is to bring greater transparency and choice to our customers by offering an end-to-end care solution - bundling clinical consultation, member education, insurance management, and home delivery. Better Health - San Francisco, CA.
Steven Lockhart
Better Health
+1 415-475-8444
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn