Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Forty-Four Bills

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

  • SB 252 – Child Care Facilities
  • CS/CS/SB 272 – Rare Disease Advisory Council
  • CS/SB 286 – Fire Sprinklers
  • CS/SB 378 – Payment for Construction Services
  • CS/CS/SB 694 – Waste Management
  • CS/CS/SB 716 – Consent for Pelvic Examinations
  • CS/CS/SB 768 – Administration of Vaccines
  • CS/CS/SB 804 – Substance Abuse Services
  • CS/SB 1770 – Genetic Counseling
  • CS/CS/SB 1786 – Florida Birth-Related Neurological Injury Compensation Plan
  • CS/SB 262 – Dispensing Medicinal Drugs
  • CS/CS/SB 890 – The Use of Electronic Databases
  • SB 904 – Doorstep Refuse and Recycling Collection Containers
  • CS/CS/SB 1040 – Duties of the Attorney General
  • CS/SB 1046 – Arrest Booking Photographs
  • CS/CS/SB 1966 – The Department of Business and Professional Regulation
  • HB 17 – Podiatric Medicine
  • CS/CS/HB 131 – Educator Conduct
  • CS/HB 149 – Students with Disabilities in Public Schools
  • CS/HB 157 – First Aid Training in Public Schools
  • CS/CS/HB 173 – Individual Education Plan Requirements for Students with Disabilities
  • HB 245 – Massage Therapy
  • CS/HB 425 – Disposition of Unclaimed Property
  • CS/HB 701 – Behavioral Health Care Services Coverage and Access
  • HB 871 – Sovereign Immunity for Child Protection Teams
  • CS/HB 873 – Military Affairs
  • CS/HB 905 – Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly
  • CS/HB 1057 – Agency for Health Care Administration
  • HB 1231 – Domestic Violence
  • HB 1309 – Environmental Regulation
  • HB 7033 – The Task Force on Closing the Achievement Gap for Boys
  • CS/HB 121 – Notaries Public
  • CS/HB 141 – Parenting and Time-Sharing of a Minor Child for a Convicted Parent
  • CS/HB 385 – Alcoholic Beverage Licenses, Lake and Sumter Counties
  • CS/HB 625 – Attorney Compensation
  • HB 751 – City of Gainesville, Alachua County
  • CS/HB 787 – St. Augustine-St. Johns County Airport Authority, St. Johns County
  • CS/CS/HB 919 – Preemption over Restriction of Utility Services
  • HB 979 – The Village of Wellington, Palm Beach County
  • CS/HB 1185 – Indian Trail Improvement District, Palm Beach County
  • HB 1213 – Homosassa Special Water District, Citrus County
  • HB 1251 – The Water Street Tampa Improvement District, Hillsborough County
  • CS/HB 1587 – East Manatee Fire Rescue District, Manatee County
  • HB 6095 – Scheduling of Drug Products Containing Cannabidiol

 

 

For the transmittal letters, click here & here.

 

###

