Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Forty-Four Bills
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:
- SB 252 – Child Care Facilities
- CS/CS/SB 272 – Rare Disease Advisory Council
- CS/SB 286 – Fire Sprinklers
- CS/SB 378 – Payment for Construction Services
- CS/CS/SB 694 – Waste Management
- CS/CS/SB 716 – Consent for Pelvic Examinations
- CS/CS/SB 768 – Administration of Vaccines
- CS/CS/SB 804 – Substance Abuse Services
- CS/SB 1770 – Genetic Counseling
- CS/CS/SB 1786 – Florida Birth-Related Neurological Injury Compensation Plan
- CS/SB 262 – Dispensing Medicinal Drugs
- CS/CS/SB 890 – The Use of Electronic Databases
- SB 904 – Doorstep Refuse and Recycling Collection Containers
- CS/CS/SB 1040 – Duties of the Attorney General
- CS/SB 1046 – Arrest Booking Photographs
- CS/CS/SB 1966 – The Department of Business and Professional Regulation
- HB 17 – Podiatric Medicine
- CS/CS/HB 131 – Educator Conduct
- CS/HB 149 – Students with Disabilities in Public Schools
- CS/HB 157 – First Aid Training in Public Schools
- CS/CS/HB 173 – Individual Education Plan Requirements for Students with Disabilities
- HB 245 – Massage Therapy
- CS/HB 425 – Disposition of Unclaimed Property
- CS/HB 701 – Behavioral Health Care Services Coverage and Access
- HB 871 – Sovereign Immunity for Child Protection Teams
- CS/HB 873 – Military Affairs
- CS/HB 905 – Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly
- CS/HB 1057 – Agency for Health Care Administration
- HB 1231 – Domestic Violence
- HB 1309 – Environmental Regulation
- HB 7033 – The Task Force on Closing the Achievement Gap for Boys
- CS/HB 121 – Notaries Public
- CS/HB 141 – Parenting and Time-Sharing of a Minor Child for a Convicted Parent
- CS/HB 385 – Alcoholic Beverage Licenses, Lake and Sumter Counties
- CS/HB 625 – Attorney Compensation
- HB 751 – City of Gainesville, Alachua County
- CS/HB 787 – St. Augustine-St. Johns County Airport Authority, St. Johns County
- CS/CS/HB 919 – Preemption over Restriction of Utility Services
- HB 979 – The Village of Wellington, Palm Beach County
- CS/HB 1185 – Indian Trail Improvement District, Palm Beach County
- HB 1213 – Homosassa Special Water District, Citrus County
- HB 1251 – The Water Street Tampa Improvement District, Hillsborough County
- CS/HB 1587 – East Manatee Fire Rescue District, Manatee County
- HB 6095 – Scheduling of Drug Products Containing Cannabidiol
For the transmittal letters, click here & here.
###