M-94 resurfacing project starts June 22 in Marquette County

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809

COUNTY: Marquette

HIGHWAY: M-94

CLOSEST TOWNS: Skandia, Sawyer

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Tuesday, June 22, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $1.9 million to resurface about 11 miles of M-94 from M-553 to US-41 in Marquette County. Work includes milling and asphalt resurfacing, crack sealing, guardrail, and pavement markings. This project includes a two-year pavement performance warranty.

The project map is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The work will require single-lane closures with one alternating lane maintained by traffic regulators.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will increase safety and extend the lifespan of the roadway.