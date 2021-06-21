M-94 resurfacing project starts June 22 in Marquette County
COUNTY: Marquette
HIGHWAY: M-94
CLOSEST TOWNS: Skandia, Sawyer
ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Tuesday, June 22, 2021
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, Aug. 27, 2021
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $1.9 million to resurface about 11 miles of M-94 from M-553 to US-41 in Marquette County. Work includes milling and asphalt resurfacing, crack sealing, guardrail, and pavement markings. This project includes a two-year pavement performance warranty.
The project map is available on Mi Drive.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The work will require single-lane closures with one alternating lane maintained by traffic regulators.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will increase safety and extend the lifespan of the roadway.