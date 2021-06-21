Shaftsbury Barracks/DUI #3 Refusal, Resisting Arrest
CASE#: 21B301692
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 6/21/2021 at 0030 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cross Road, Rupert, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #3-Refusal, Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Bryce Gurney
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glens Falls, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 21, 2021 at approximately 0030 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a residence on Cross Road in the Town of Rupert for a report of a family disturbance. Through investigation, Troopers learned that Bryce Gurney (33) of Glens Falls, NY had operated a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. After a brief struggle, Gurney was able to be taken into custody. Neither Gurney nor any of the Troopers were injured. Gurney was placed under arrest for DUI #3 and resisting arrest and subsequently transported to the Manchester Police Department for processing. Gurney was ultimately released on citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on July 12, 2021 at 0815 to answer to the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/12/21 at 0815
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel
Vermont State Police
B Troop-Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, Vermont 05262
Tel: 802-442-5421