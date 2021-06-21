Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks/DUI #3 Refusal, Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B301692

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva                          

STATION: Shaftsbury                  

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 6/21/2021 at 0030 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cross Road, Rupert, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #3-Refusal, Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Bryce Gurney                                                

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glens Falls, NY

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 21, 2021 at approximately 0030 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a residence on Cross Road in the Town of Rupert for a report of a family disturbance. Through investigation, Troopers learned that Bryce Gurney (33) of Glens Falls, NY had operated a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. After a brief struggle, Gurney was able to be taken into custody. Neither Gurney nor any of the Troopers were injured. Gurney was placed under arrest for DUI #3 and resisting arrest and subsequently transported to the Manchester Police Department for processing. Gurney was ultimately released on citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on July 12, 2021 at 0815 to answer to the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/12/21 at 0815          

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel

Vermont State Police

B Troop-Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, Vermont 05262

Tel: 802-442-5421

Shaftsbury Barracks/DUI #3 Refusal, Resisting Arrest

