Route 2017 Douglass Run Road Overnight Traffic Stoppages Begin Wednesday Night in Elizabeth Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight short-term traffic stoppages on Douglass Run Road (Route 2017) in Elizabeth Township, Allegheny County will begin Wednesday, June 23 weather permitting.

Starting Wednesday, intermittent short-term traffic stoppages of 15 minutes or less will occur at the intersection of Douglass Run Road and Nichols Hill Road nightly from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Wednesday, September 15. Crews from Olympus Energy will utilize flaggers to stop traffic as needed to assist heavy hauling vehicles with turning into the worksite.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Scott Krueger at 330-685-5418.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

