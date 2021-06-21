PennDOT, Safety Partners Urge Traffic Safety During Statewide Independence Day Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign

​Montoursville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Highway Safety Network, Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital, Geisinger Trauma Services, Lycoming County DUI Task Force, Lycoming County DUI Advisory Council, West Branch Drug and Alcohol Abuse Commission and the Pennsylvania DUI Association today held a press event at Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital as part of a statewide Independence Day impaired driving enforcement campaign which runs from Monday, June 21 through Sunday, July 4.

Speakers at the event included Chief Chris Kriner, Old Lycoming Township Police Department and grant coordinator for the Lycoming County DUI Task Force, Deborah Erdman, Trauma Nurse and Injury Prevention Coordinator with Geisinger, Wendy Whitehaus-Cole Assistant Executive Director with the PA DUI Association and Shea Madden, Executive Director of West Branch Drug and Alcohol Abuse Commission. “The Moving Memorial serves as a reminder that all the lives lost are not forgotten and brings awareness to our mission to reduce and eliminate impaired driving in our commonwealth,” said Whitehaus-Cole about the display.

Chief Kriner spoke about the Lycoming County DUI Task Force’s plans for enforcement period. “During the 4th of July holiday, we will be conducting both stationary and roving DUI patrols to aggressively find those that do not heed the advice ‘Designate a Sober driver’. Part of our enforcement efforts will take us to the waterways of Lycoming County, and we will be working hand in hand with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission making sure those on the water are not operating impaired.”

As part of the event, the Pennsylvania DUI Association’s DUI Victims’ Moving Memorial, which is housed in a 30-foot trailer, was on display. The interior of the memorial is hand painted with a beautiful garden scene, has a bench and plants and replicates an outdoor setting in tribute to the original, but stationary, garden. A 25-foot wall printed with all the names of the DUI Victims that have been honored in the Memorial Garden is the focal point of the memorial. The wall replicates engraved stone.

The public and especially survivors of an impaired driving crash or victims’ families were invited to view the memorial during the event. Family members of victims included in the memorial in attendance were recognized.

Throughout the enforcement period, law enforcement agencies will conduct sobriety roving patrols and regular traffic safety patrols to crack down on drivers impaired by drugs or alcohol.

According to PennDOT data, last year during the Independence Day Holiday week, there were 2,591 crashes in Pennsylvania, resulting in 41 fatalities. Alcohol-impaired driving was a factor in 266 of those crashes, resulting in 13 fatalities. Additionally, drugged-impaired driving was a factor in 96 of those crashes, resulting in 5 fatalities.

