Amuka Esports, Rumble Gaming team up with Concussion Legacy Foundation Canada for an awareness and fundraising campaign
Highlights of Brains & Brawn campaign feature Streamathon live fundraising event June 28-July 9 and a Fortnite tournament July 10-11 with up to 1,000 playersQUEBEC, CA, CANADA, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amuka Esports and Rumble Gaming are joining forces with Concussion Legacy Foundation Canada (CLFC) to launch Brains & Brawn, an awareness and fundraising campaign to highlight the growing need for the study, funding, and treatment of brain trauma in athletes.
Amuka Esports, (https://www.amukaesports.com/), and Rumble Gaming, (https://rumblegaming.gg/), have partnered with Concussion Legacy Foundation Canada (https://www.concussionfoundation.ca/) to facilitate a week-long Streamathon live fundraising event from June 28-July 9, a two-day Fortnite gaming tournament on July 10-11 featuring up to 1,000 players, and to raise funds through various gaming activities.
The event is generously funded by Aune Foundation.
Think of it as a meeting of minds across the gaming, esports, health, and traditional sports worlds to increase awareness about the crucial importance of brain health, the impact of concussions, and vital support needed for concussion and brain health research breakthroughs to help those affected and their families around the world.
There is an alarming lack of awareness and understanding of head injuries within the general Canadian population. While 97% of Canadians consider head injuries an important health problem, only 40% know how to identify symptoms of a concussion, and less than 50% know what to do if someone has a concussion or where to find resources for concussion management. CLFC’s vision is a world without brain trauma, and concussion safety without compromise.
“Can we encourage gamers to think about their brain health and performance and the negative consequences of too many screens and too little exercise?” said Tim Fleiszer, Executive Director of CLFC. “This campaign provides an opportunity to inspire and empower gaming communities across the globe through education and awareness. We have seen the gaming community support philanthropic causes while doing what they love.”
The top goals of the Brains & Brawn campaign’s fundraising efforts are to:
● Help gamers optimize their brain health and performance.
● Expand development of a digital brain education platform that aims to reach 100,000 students by the end of 2021.
● Fund CLF’s HelpLine, which provides key navigation services for patients with brain injuries. Since its 2019 inception, CLF has served more than 2,500 people across North America: United States - https://concussionfoundation.org/helpline. Canada – https://www.concussionfoundation.ca/helpline.
● Support Team Up Speak Up Day, (https://concussionfoundation.org/programs/team-up-speak-up ) a CLF social media initiative targeted at improving concussion awareness, recognition, and accountability among teammates. TUSU Day is held annually in September and reaches more than 6 million individuals across North America.
“This is a perfect opportunity for traditional sports and esports athletes to come together and support a cause, as well as each other,” said Ben Feferman, CEO of Amuka Esports. “Both sporting cultures will benefit from an increased understanding of the human brain and how to improve and protect brain health. While traditional sports often have more experience with the brain trauma end of the spectrum, brain trauma can lead to serious brain health consequences. On the other hand, esports athletes will benefit from brain health education as mental health and brain health is top of mind in these athlete populations.”
Additional details about the Brains & Brawn events include:
● Live Streamathon Fundraiser (June 28-July 9) – On each day of this event, a different global content creator will stream in support of CLFC and the various streams will be hosted on the content creators’ own channel as well as CLFC’s host channel on Twitch. During this time, the streamers will play the games they love and creatively communicate the importance of keeping the brain safe and healthy to their unique and diverse audiences. Also, as a part of the program, special guests from professional athletes to experts in the concussion field will be interviewed to illustrate the impact head injury has on many and how CLFC is helping patients globally.
● Two-Day Fortnite Gaming Tournament (July 10-11) – Hosted by Rob "Reforgg" Gonzales, a top esports and traditional sports commentator, the two-day Fortnite event will feature up to 1,000 players and will consist of an open groups stage, a playoff, and grand finals. The finals will consist of 100 of the top players from the opening stages. Gonzales has worked with video games such as League of Legends, DOTA, Madden, and Valorant, and traditional broadcast companies including Fox Sports and NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Please visit, https://www.concussionfoundation.ca / to find out more about CLFC’s work and to donate directly.
Those interested in getting involved in the fundraiser events can also email EVAN@RUMBLEGAMING.GG.
ABOUT CONCUSSION LEGACY FOUNDATION CANADA
Concussion Legacy Foundation Canada was founded in December of 2012 by four-time Grey Cup champion, Tim Fleiszer, to help solve the concussion crisis in Canada. Since that time, CLF Canada has operated prevention, education, and awareness events across the country, reaching more than 26,000 Canadians in person and millions of Canadians digitally. CLF Canada received its charitable status in January of 2014. For more information, please visit, https://www.concussionfoundation.ca.
ABOUT AUNE FOUNDATION
Established in 2019, the Aune Foundation supports non-profit organizations focused in the areas of brain and mental health, youth development, and medical research. We believe these to be key contributors to personal and collective health and that the betterment of education, research and treatment in these areas is essential to improving the lives of Canadians - and people all over the world.
ABOUT AMUKA ESPORTS
Amuka Esports creates local esports hubs in cities across North America. Each hub consists of an esports venue, tournament organizer, content team, and incubator all rolled into one complete ecosystem. We are finishing our flagship hub in Toronto and looking to expand to new markets. For more information, https://www.amukaesports.com/.
ABOUT RUMBLE GAMING
Rumble Gaming is an industry-leading talent agency bridging the gap between brands and the esports and gaming ecosystem by facilitating partnership opportunities and creating authentic marketing activations. As a media platform, we have a content distribution network bolstered across the spheres of digital and linear media. For more information, https://rumblegaming.gg/
