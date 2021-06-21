Writers of a New Book and Screenplay Praise President Joe Biden
President Biden Lauded by Writers of New Screenplay and NovelLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The co-writers of Fast Black, a new novel and also a screenplay, provide readers and moviegoers a re-examination of American history. The writers present “Eagle Creek,” an all-black, progressive and affluent community, that must withstand violent attacks and hate-inspired attempts to take it over by envious and angry racists in nearby towns.
The writers of Fast Black, cousins James Ernest Shaw and Frederick Douglas Shaw, give high praise to President Joe Biden’s historic signing of the Juneteenth Federal Holiday legislation. “President Biden has thus given the greatest country in the world greater reasons to treat its black Americans as full, equal citizens who have, for centuries, contributed to America’s growth and strength since being brought, by force, to the United States by slaveowners.” Indeed, the Shaws say, “We are deeply grateful to President Biden, and we feel, because of our research, our writings and, of course, our ancestry that we, too, are valid historians and chroniclers of black life in America. ”
The Shaw cousins are descendants of grandparents who, hired by Elias J. (“Lucky”) Baldwin, left North Carolina for California in the early 1900s. Baldwin later purchased and developed land in Los Angeles (Baldwin Hills), Arcadia, Azusa, and an area near La Puente that he named Baldwin Park. The Shaw cousins say, “Right now is an excellent time for the entirety of the United States to diligently learn more about its black citizens who labored endlessly, usually facing inhumane, horrendous and life-threatening obstacles.” Wanting Americans to learn more about its black citizens, The Shaw cousins wrote the novel and the screenplay, Fast Black. These works tell the story of “Eagle Creek,” a fictional all-black and prosperous community that is that, as it grows, garners increasingly greater envy of many whites in neighboring areas. These whites make violent and unsuccessful attempts to take over the affluent Eagle Creek. The town is saved by a returnee, a black gunfighter named Gunner Irons and called "Fast Black," due to his renowned skills in taming the Wild West.
The Shaws say, “Both the Fast Black novel and the Fast Black movie screenplay are aimed at affording the United States a realization and remembrance that Blacks gave their LIVES to build and protect this country—prior to, during, and after world wars in which America was engaged.” They add, “The current documentary film about the destruction of the ‘Black Wall Street’ (Greenwood, Oklahoma), by hate- and jealousy-driven racists, reveals truths that few Americans have known, until now, in 2021.” Following President Biden’s signing of the Juneteenth legislation, James and Frederick Shaw are “looking forward to meeting with, and sharing our Fast Black story with, book publishers and movie producers.” The Shaw cousins have studied screenwriting (with Steve Duncan, Viki King, Wells Root, Hal Croasmun, and David Freeman) and have lectured at Fox Studios, Los Angeles, on the craft and business of screenwriting.
