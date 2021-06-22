TrueCommand 2.0 Enables TrueNAS Clusters
Unified management systems simplifies clustering and complements the scale-out storage capability of TrueNAS SCALE, which also reached BETA this month.SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iXsystems, the leader in Open Source storage, announced the general availability of TrueCommand 2.0, the second major release of the single-pane-of-glass management system that simplifies the monitoring and control of fleets of systems running TrueNAS CORE, Enterprise, or SCALE.
TrueCommand 2.0 adds an array of new features to its existing ability to manage faults, configuration, access control, performance, and security. Chief among the key features enabled is the ability to manage clusters of TrueNAS SCALE nodes for high capacity (100+ PB) and bandwidth (100+GB/s) applications. It also adds real-time (per second) statistics and a storage navigator function to manage datasets and their snapshots.
TrueCommand can be deployed as a Docker container or delivered as a TrueCommand Cloud service with integrated VPN security. TrueCommand Cloud provides VPN and web proxy services to help enterprises and MSPs manage their fleet of TrueNAS systems from a web interface anywhere in the world.
TrueNAS Software Continues to Fuel the Open Storage Movement
Released in October 2020, TrueNAS 12.0 (CORE, Enterprise) is now one of the most widely-adopted releases and the fastest to reach one exabyte under management. TrueNAS 12.0-U4, just released this month, is the latest production-ready release and is based on OpenZFS 2.0.
In addition, TrueNAS SCALE has also reached BETA with the availability of version 21.06. This represents a major milestone for the highly-anticipated Open Source Hyperconverged Infrastructure software that provides scale-out storage and compute. The community of users deploying SCALE has grown to well over 2,000 users. Customer deployments have also begun, and the BETA program is now available to select customers.
"We are excited to deliver three significant software releases this month, and TrueCommand 2.0 is a major leap for the management of TrueNAS CORE, Enterprise, and SCALE," said Brett Davis, iXsystems Executive Vice President. “Over the last year, we have unified the FreeNAS and TrueNAS software and brands, improved the software quality and user experience for our customers and community, and grown our storage business by over 60%. The additions of TrueCommand 2.0 and TrueNAS SCALE represent our continued commitment to providing enterprise-grade storage with Open Source economics and flexibility to solve data growth challenges without compromise.”
About iXsystems and TrueNAS
Through decades of expertise in system design and development of Open Source software (FreeNAS, FreeBSD, OpenZFS, and TrueNAS), iXsystems has become an innovation leader in high availability storage and servers powered by Open Source solutions. With over one million deployments and backed by the legendary ZFS file system, TrueNAS offers the stability and reliability required for Backup, Multimedia, Cloud Hosting, Virtualization, Hyper-converged Infrastructure, and much more. Since the founding of iXsystems in 2002, thousands of companies, universities, and government organizations have come to rely on the company’s enterprise servers, TrueNAS Open Storage, and consultative approach to building IT infrastructure and Private Clouds with Open Source economics.
Denise Ebery
iXsystems
+1 916-307-8378
denise@ixsystems.com