iXsystems Enters 2020 with Sustained Growth in TrueNAS Revenues

TrueCommand and flash storage options drove adoption in 2019

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- iXsystems , the leader in Open Source storage, starts 2020 strongly after four years of >50% compound annual revenue growth in its TrueNAS product family. This momentum reflects the steady adoption of Open Source storage, the cutting-edge TrueNAS M-Series, and power-efficient TrueNAS X-Series storage appliances. Unlike other storage “startups”, iXsystems is self-funded and was cash flow positive for 2019.Drivers of 2019 TrueNAS GrowthThe introduction of the TrueCommand single pane of glass storage management system and TrueNAS price-leadership in flash systems contributed to a strong Q4 2019. The expansion of the iXsystems international sales team and channel resulted in the doubling of international revenues. iXsystems also added 24x7 TrueNAS support in Europe to service the needs of this important market.The significant software enhancements and overall high quality of the TrueNAS software and support stimulated the highest ever TrueNAS annual growth in revenue and units shipped. Key 2019 TrueNAS statistics include:* 44% growth in TrueNAS sales in 2019* > 70% growth in support revenues* > 100% growth in all-flash system revenues* > 100% growth in international revenues* > 250 new enterprise customers* Record revenues in Q4 2019“After a soft Q1 2019 in the storage market, TrueNAS resumed its steady 50% growth rate. Our focus on software quality, data protection, and Enterprise-grade support provides our clients with compelling economics in comparison to cloud and traditional storage vendors. We’d like to thank our customers, partners, and the FreeNAS community for their ongoing support.”– Brett Davis, Executive Vice President2019 TrueNAS Product MilestonesThe TrueNAS M-Series unified file, block, and object storage appliances are proving to be the go-to storage solution for businesses, schools, and government agencies that need Open Source economics and the flexibility to choose all-flash or hybrid systems using the same platforms and management. The M-Series provides high availability and 100Gb/s performance using best-of-breed technologies including NVDIMMs, NVMe, SSDs, and the ZFS file system.Enterprise Storage Group (ESG) reviewed the TrueNAS M-Series, configured with Hybrid or All-Flash storage, and provided a compelling report outlining the industry-leading price-performance for both virtualization and video production workloads.“The combination of ZFS, open source, and a lean sales force provides efficiencies that enable iXsystems to offer high performance, feature-rich solutions at high value price points. We calculated a significant delta. Based on our testing and analysis, we found that iXsystems can typically offer up to double the performance at half the cost of their major competitors.” - ESGBoth the TrueNAS X-Series and M-Series are also being used in partner solutions. The Asigra TrueNAS backup appliance was the winner in SearchStorage’s Backup Products of the Year. Growth in multi-PB backup systems was strong in 2019.FreeNAS, the world’s #1 Open Source storage operating system, is integral to the success of the TrueNAS platforms. Version 11.3 of FreeNAS became available in Q4 2019 and features many enhancements that are now available in TrueNAS. With over 1 million deployments and a rapidly-growing community, hundreds of thousands strong, FreeNAS can be found in organizations around the world of every size and industry, including Fortune 100 companies.The entry-level FreeNAS Mini and FreeNAS Certified appliances from iXsystems are widely used in offices and development labs. The introduction of the 10GbE FreeNAS Mini XL+ with ultra quiet fans increased the unit and revenue growth in professional-grade FreeNAS systems.TrueCommand, released in Q2 2019 for use with TrueNAS and FreeNAS systems, has proven to be a major accelerator of growth in larger multi-systems TrueNAS deployments. This single pane of glass management system simplifies operations and increases security and reliability of the infrastructure. A $1M+ defense contract for TrueNAS was awarded based on TrueCommand features."TrueNAS combines Open Source economics with unrivaled flexibility. Whether a client needs 10TB all-flash or 10PB of HDDs, we have a solution using the same software, enterprise-grade support, and single pane of glass management capability."– Morgan Littlewood, Senior Vice President, Product Management2020 TrueNAS PlansContinued growth in partnerships and the TrueNAS Family (which includes FreeNAS products) product line is key to iXsystems’ revenue growth. iXsystems is making a significant investment to help channels compete, deliver, and improve their bottom line.The introduction of TrueNAS 11.3 is expected to accelerate TrueNAS adoption. TrueNAS 12.0 with many new features and ZFS enhancements will also be released in 2020. iXsystems has a few surprises planned, so look out for new announcements at https://www.ixsystems.com/blog/ To learn more about iXsystems and how TrueNAS can help your organization, visit www.iXsystems.com , contact us via https://www.ixsystems.com/contact-us/ , or give us a call at 1-855-GREP-4-IX.About iXsystemsThrough decades of expertise in system design and development of Open Source software (FreeNAS, FreeBSD, OpenZFS, and TrueOS), iXsystems has become an innovation leader in a global marketplace that relies on Open Source solutions, high availability storage and servers, technology partnerships, and expert support. Since its founding in 2002, thousands of companies, universities, and government organizations have come to rely on iXsystems’ enterprise servers, TrueNAS Unified Storage, and consultative approach to building IT infrastructure and Private Clouds with Open Source economics. 