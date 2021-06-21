Chairman Stanley Satz Presenting for the International Atomic Energy Agency on Radiopharmaceuticals for Cancer
Dr. Satz, invited at the ConsultancyMeeting on the Status of Radiopharmaceuticals and AlphaEmitters, covers treatment of some cancers using radiopharmaceuticalsMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Innovative Partners (AIP) is pleased to announce that our Chairman and Chief
Scientific Officer, Stanley Satz, Ph.D., has been invited as rapporteur and will present as an invited keynote lecture on June 22, 2021, at the upcoming Consultancy Meeting on the Status of Radiopharmaceuticals and Alpha Emitters, convened by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
The purpose of the event, held via WebEx, is to share practical experiences on production and medical applications of radioisotopes, including Actinium-225, for treatment of cancer. The IAEA Secretariat has invited Dr. Satz along with colleagues Dr. Ken Czerwinski (TerraPower) and Dr. Cathy Sue Cutler (Brookhaven National Laboratory) and other international experts in the radiopharmaceutical field will be participating. Dr. Satz is presenting perspectives for treatment of breast cancer, lung cancer, brain metastases and pediatric cancers using radiopharmaceuticals.
The IAEA recently issued a report on cancer therapy highlighting the use of targeted radionuclide therapy, a new treatment option for certain types of disease, which is based on administering radioactive substances to patients. Just like chemotherapy, this therapy is a systemic treatment, reaching cells throughout the body by travelling through the bloodstream. However, unlike chemotherapy, these radioactive substances more specifically target disease killing cancer cells by damaging DNA, causing the tumors to shrink. (See: https://www.iaea.org/topics/radionuclide-therapy).
Stanley Satz, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Scientific Officer
Dr. Satz is radiation physicist with more than three decades of experience in tumor targeted radiopharmaceutical development, both clinical and non-clinical. He has held leadership roles in academia as well as the pharmaceutical and the defense industries. At AIP, Dr. Satz provides scientific, clinical, radiopharmaceutical production and regulatory expertise. He formerly served as the Founder and CSO of Bio-Nucleonics, Inc., where he led the development and FDA approval of Strontium Chloride (Sr-89), a therapeutic for cancer bone pain palliation.
About AIP
Advanced Innovative Partners is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on development of targeted therapeutics and biomarkers for oncology, neurology, rare pediatric diseases, and medical countermeasures. The Company’s mission is to deliver transformative science to people, particularly children, with underserved medical needs, making a difference in their lives. For additional information about AIP please visit www.advancedinnovativepartners.com
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding our future financial condition, timing for and outcomes of clinical results, business strategy and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include terminology such as "believe," "will," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "contemplate," "intend," "target," "project," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "could," "potentially" or the negative of these terms. Forward-looking statements are our current statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, our anticipating significant milestones in 2020 and 2021, the timing of our ongoing and planned clinical development, including our ability to support the launch of a new product and ship to specialty pharmacies.
Juanita Gallego Roa
Advanced Innovative Partners
+57 301 4166076
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn