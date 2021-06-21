STP and STC announce the release of its newly developed EHS audit protocol for South Africa
Latest EHS Regulations Updates Assist Companies to Achieve EHS ComplianceVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STP ComplianceEHS (STP) and Specialty Technical Consultants (STC) announce the release of its newly developed environmental health and safety (EHS) audit protocol for South Africa. This audit protocol covers relevant national EHS requirements. The regulatory date for the current release is February 2021.
Leading companies around the world use EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost-effective manner. EHS audit protocols are prepared by STC in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific application for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STC has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP and STC maintain leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat and Excel formats, as well as through STP’s web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols’ custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management and safety performance. In addition, STP’s formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly developed protocol include:
Government Notice R. 700 of December 8, 2020 introduces mandatory requirements for the display of energy performance certificates in non-residential buildings and provides for the submission of energy performance certificates by owners of buildings.
Government Notice R. 1003 of September 18, 2020 repeals and replaces the Alien and Invasive Species Lists, 2014. It lists the species for which, among other things, landowners are required to take steps to prevent or minimize harm to biodiversity.
Government Notice R. 1020 of September 25, 2020 repeals and replaces the Alien and Invasive Species Regulations, 2014. It sets out restricted activities in terms of listed invasive species as well as permit requirements when conducting restricted activities.
Government Notice R. 994 of September 11, 2020 amends the National Greenhouse Emission Reporting Regulations, 2016. The amendments include the requirement to report on a facility level, an update of the table with emission generating activities and reporting thresholds, as well as an update to the most recent version of the Technical Guidelines for Validation and Verification of Greenhouse Gas Emissions.
SANS 10234:2019, Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labelling of Chemicals (GHS) repeals and replaces previous versions of the Standard, including the 2008 version. The 2019 version of the Standard is aligned with the 4th revision of the UN GHS Purple book.
Government Notice R. 280 of March 29, 2021 repeals and replaces the Regulations for Hazardous Chemical Substances, 1995. Also known as Regulations for Hazardous Chemical Agents, 2020, the new version of the legislation continues to include requirements for protecting employees who work with hazardous chemical substances in the workplace.
Government Notice 22 of January 21, 2019 was adopted to establish procedures and control measures for the import, export and transit of waste and ensure cradle-to-cradle management in the transboundary movement of waste. It is also referred to as the Regulations Regarding the Control of the Import or Export of Waste.
Government Notice R. 1195 of November 10, 2020 repeals and replaces the Asbestos Regulations, 2001. Also known as the Asbestos Abatement Regulations, 2020, the new version of the legislation continues to set forth the requirements for occupational use and exposure to asbestos, including notification of asbestos processing, education and training, measurement of exposure, record keeping, zoned areas, control of asbestos dust, cleanliness of premises and personal protective equipment.
Government Notice R. 1589 of December 6, 2019 adopts the Ergonomics Regulations, 2018, which establish requirements regarding exposure to ergonomic risks in the workplace and also apply to designers, manufacturers, importers or suppliers of machinery, plant or work systems for use at a workplace.
Government Notice R. 1150 of September 10, 2019 adopts the Regulations to Phase-Out the Use of Persistent Organic Pollutants, 2019 to establish the requirements for the phase-out of the use, production, distribution, import and export of the prescribed persistent organic pollutants (POPs).
SANS 10019:2021 (Transportable Pressure Receptacles for Compressed, Dissolved and Liquefied Gases - Basic Design, Manufacture, Use and Maintenance) repeals and replaces previous versions of the Standard, including the 2011 and 2019 versions.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
About Specialty Technical Consultants
Specialty Technical Consultants, Inc. (STC) is a specialized management consulting firm working to enhance environmental health and safety (EHS) performance. Through its consulting services, STC partners with clients to strengthen management systems' design and implementation, and identifies needs and implements solutions to meet business objectives. Services provided include: EHS compliance support; risk assessment; EHS auditing; corporate responsibility and sustainability; EHS management systems development and implementation; EHS regulatory information tools; and EHS training.
STC is certified as a Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and the Supplier Clearinghouse for the California Public Utilities Commission, and as a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program.
