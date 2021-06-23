Nonsurgical Treatment Advances for Dupuytren's Contracture
The Benefits of a New Treatment for an Old Disease
The results are much better than surgical correction, especially for those experiencing this disease severely.”BEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beneath the skin’s surface, in the palm and fingers, is a fibrous layer of tissue called fascia. Fascia acts as an anchor and stabilizer for the skin on the palm side of the hand. When a hand and upper extremity specialist sees a patient experiencing reduced hand function because their fingers are being pulled inward towards their palm, Dupuytren’s disease is often the diagnosis. The fascia in these patients’ fingers and palms is directly affected by Dupuytren’s disease, causing the fascia to thicken and tighten over time.
— Dr. James Verheyden
While Dupuytren’s is a slow progressing condition, once it begins interfering with hand function, it is difficult to perform daily tasks and activities. There are both nonsurgical and surgical treatment options available for Dupuytren’s patients that can help slow the progression of the disease and improve motion in the affected fingers.
Hand and upper extremity specialist, Dr. James Verheyden, at The Center in Bend, Oregon has been treating patients from around the country suffering from Dupuytren’s contracture. His nonsurgical approach to treatment has gained him notable success and he has presented his findings both regionally and nationally, as well as published his research in the Journal of Hand Surgery.
Historically, treatment consisted of either surgery of the hand or needle aponeurotomy, followed by hand therapy. Dr. Verheyden’s successful nonsurgical treatment of Dupuytren’s involves an injectable enzyme called Xiaflex, which is the first and only FDA approved treatment for patients with this disease. The FDA has only approved the injection of a partial bottle of the enzyme into one cord. Dr. Verheyden’s method uses the same injection, but he uses the entire bottle of enzyme and is able to inject it into multiple cords, resulting in greater efficacy and lower healthcare costs.
The benefits of injections over surgery include the convenience of having the procedure done right in the office instead of a hospital or surgery center. It is also a much more simple procedure than surgery, much less expensive, and both hands can be injected at the same time. “In my opinion, the results using this enzyme are much better than surgical correction, especially for those experiencing this disease severely,” states Dr. Verheyden. “The nice thing about the enzyme is that if the disease reoccurs, you just inject it again. If you have surgery and it comes back, it’s difficult to operate a second or third time.” This nonsurgical treatment will also avoid all the downsides and risks of anesthesia, making it safer and much less costly for patients.
