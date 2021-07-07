Tx3 Presents the "Software Quality Today" Podcast for Life Sciences Professionals
Tx3 Services, thought leaders in software quality for the life sciences industry, have released their new podcast, "Software Quality Today"!DOYLESTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Sciences industry thought leaders Tx3 Services, a strategic solution provider specializing in software and systems FDA regulatory compliance, have launched the “Software Quality Today” podcast. Hosted by Tx3’s VP of Strategic Solutions, Dori Gonzalez-Acevedo, this podcast is aimed towards Life Sciences industry professionals focused on software testing and quality assurance of regulated systems. “Software Quality Today” provides interviews with industry experts from leading Life Sciences organizations and vendors.
Leveraging both in-house expertise and a robust network of industry subject matter experts, “Software Quality Today” is providing engaging content and thought leadership on such topics as:
• Computer systems validation
• Test automation in regulated systems
• SDLC modernization strategies
• Cloud adoption and migration
• CSA (computer software assurance) adoption
• Technology and methodology use cases
• Agile and digital transformation
• Challenges and best practices of regulated SQA
Within those topics, we dive deep with other industry experts to have tactical, specific discussions, like:
• Navigate Software Testing as a Medical Device
• Avoiding Shelfware: How to Drive Widespread Adoption of Automated Testing Suites
• Moving the Needle: CSV and SDLC Modernization in Life Sciences
• Using Production Metrics to Improve Quality Procedures
By coupling our experience and expertise with that of a wide range of industry SME guests, listeners can be sure to walk away with valuable insights into the trends, challenges, and updates to our industry.
A bit about the host:
As the host of Software Quality Today, Dori Gonzalez Acevedo brings a wealth of experience to guide and shape the direction of Life Sciences organizations looking to modernize and streamline their CSV programs by addressing needs around people, process, technology, and organizational culture.
She brings 20 years in the pharmaceutical industry, specializing in regulatory compliance strategy and computer systems validation. She started her pharmaceutical career developing FDA-approved manufacturing processes and then moved to operations quality groups in biotechnology firms where she established Risked-Based Quality Systems.
Dori’s focus has been on risk-based strategy and compliance since her start consulting at Genilogix, continuing through to her role as Director of Quality Systems for Healthcare and Life Sciences at Avnet. Now, as the VP of Strategic Solutions at Tx3, Dori expands Tx3’s services, focusing on increasing utilization of leading tools and advancing client understanding of compliance, automation, testing, and beyond.
“In Life Sciences, we’ve found that many organizations can sometimes feel a bit like they’re on their own island. It can feel as though the burden of regulatory interpretation and compliance, coupled with the onboarding of new tools and processes falls solely on their shoulders. What we want to do with this podcast is give those organizations and those teams access to a peer network of industry experts to share their own experiences, challenges, and successes. We can all bring a lot of value to each other, and this podcast is just one forum for us to share it.” - Dori Gonzalez-Acevedo, VP of Strategic Solutions at Tx3 Services
