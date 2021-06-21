Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Michigan public transit drivers to compete in 44th Annual Small Bus Roadeo

Contact: Carrie Thompson, Cadillac/Wexford Transit Authority, 231-709-1899 Agency: Transportation

WHAT:                                  The 44th Annual Michigan Small Bus Roadeo is a statewide bus operators' skills test competition and training event to determine the best small bus public transit drivers in Michigan. Competitors must take a written test, navigate an obstacle course, assist a passenger using a wheelchair, and conduct a vehicle safety inspection at the event. The Roadeo reinforces safe driving habits and professionalism behind the wheel while ensuring passenger safety.

WHO:                                    Approximately 35 bus drivers representing 15 transit agencies Michigan Association of Transportation Systems (MASSTrans) Michigan Public Transit Association (MPTA) Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) Corporate sponsors Media Public

WHEN:                                  Friday, June 25, 2021 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (approximately)

WHERE:                               Bavarian Inn Lodge 1 Covered Bridge Lane Frankenmuth, MI 48734

BACKGROUND:                 Michigan transit agency managers, MDOT staff, and other volunteers will serve as judges. Winners will be announced at a dinner on June 25. The top three winners will represent Michigan by competing in the National Bus Roadeos held at the Community Transportation Association of America's (CTAA) annual expos. First, second, and third place winners will compete in the 2022 CTAA Roadeo in Louisville, Ky.   

EVENT CONTACT: Contact Carrie Thompson, Cadillac/Wexford Transit Authority, at 231-709-1899 or carrie@wexexpress.us.

Michigan public transit drivers to compete in 44th Annual Small Bus Roadeo

