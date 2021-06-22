Intel Ice Lake HPC Servers, Clusters and Workstations now available on Koi Computers 2GIT BPA

2GIT BPA with Intel Ice Lake servers, clusters and workstations available for ordering

CHICAGO, ILL., U.S., June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Koi Computers, a leading complete HPC technology solution provider for the U.S. government and military, is part of an elite technology team awarded the coveted GSA Second Generation Information Technology (2GIT) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) for Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) hardware/software and ancillary services. With the recent 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable (Ice Lake) processor launch, HPC servers, clusters and workstations integrated with these processors are now available for ordering on Koi Computers 2GIT BPA.

Koi Computers servers and clusters integrated with the new Intel Ice Lake processors feature a balanced architecture with built-in acceleration and advanced security capabilities for the most demanding HPC and AI workload requirements. As the only data center CPU with built-in AI acceleration, 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors are AI-optimized to maximize the most popular AI frameworks. This means faster time-to-solution by using software that streamlines end-to-end data science, from ingest to deployment.

Koi Computers is an Intel Titanium Partner and an Intel HPC Data Center Specialist. In addition to complete product solutions integrated with Intel Ice Lake processors, the company is offering free application benchmarking and trials on these new Intel processors.

The 2GIT BPA provides a complete information technology solution to meet the needs of the Air Force, Department of Defense (DoD) agencies, and other federal, state, local, regional and tribal governments. The award gives agencies access to pre-approved contractors that have a supply chain risk management plan in place.

Koi Computers Federal Business Development Manager Catherine Ho said, “We look forward to this new opportunity to serve the government and provide our premier HPC/AI solutions to the Air Force and other authorized contract buyers. We have been working with the federal government for more than two decades and have earned a reputation for quality products, on-time delivery, and outstanding support.”

Products Koi Computers is offering through 2GIT include:

• Data Center (Compute/Store) including servers, storage, network and commercial off-the-shelf software

• Personal Computers including laptops, desktops, accessories and other products

• Network (Connect) including routers, switchers, wireless, video teleconference products and more

• Radio Equipment (through Teaming Agreement) including handhelds, chargers, vehicle units, base stations, and trunking systems

All federal, state, local, regional and tribal governments can now order Koi Computers’ 2GIT products via GSA Advantage! and eBuy. The 2GIT contract, now in effect, extends through March 30, 2026. Koi Computers’ BPA number is: 47QTCA21A001N. The company has a Small Business and Women Owned Small Business (WOSB) socio-economic designation.

Learn more about Koi Computers’ 2GIT contract and 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Processors at: https://koicomputers.com/2git/

Headquartered in Greater Chicago since 1995, Koi Computers has been working with top technology manufacturers to deliver scalable high performance computing and technology solutions that improve efficiency, reliability and speed. The company’s world-class engineering team specializes in building custom IT solutions that accommodate today’s needs and tomorrow’s vision with services that include performance benchmarking and outstanding support. Koi Computers has a strong track record of developing, building and deploying HPC technology for the U.S. Federal Government with satisfactory ratings in CPARS and Past Performance. The company is a Prime Contract Holder of the GSA IT Schedule 70, NASA SEWP V, and NITAAC CIO-CS contracts. To learn more, call: 888-LOVE-KOI (888-568-3564); email: sales@koicomputers.com or visit https://www.koicomputers.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.